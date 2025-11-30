HBO Max Users Have Less Than 24 Hours To Watch The Near-Perfect Sci-Fi Sequel That Surpassed The Original

It looks like this sequel, which proved better than its predecessor, was only slated to stream for one month on HBO Max, which means that there’s less than 24 hours to still watch it if you’re a fan of the reboot franchise—which you should be, because it’s just that good.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, the 2014 sequel to the fantastic Rise of the Planet of the Apes, is slated to leave the streamer tomorrow, December 1st. Taking place a decade after the simian flu, the virus that wiped out nearly all of the humans on earth, has run rampant, the movie focuses on genetically enhanced chimpanzee, Caesar (Andy Serkis), and the colony of ape-followers that he has built in the wake of the fall of humans as they further the civilization they have built deep within the Muir Woods. Having survived the outbreak, a small group of humans has created their own colony, forcing Caesar to decide how to handle them and ask himself the question: Should he protect his people, whatever the cost, or establish a new relationship with humans?

You Don’t Want To Miss This Reboot Classic

Play video

With a well-deserved 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes is not a movie you want to miss if you have the opportunity to catch it—whether it would be a rewatch or your first time, it’s well worth the time. The cast, featuring names like Gary Oldman, Andy Serkis, Keri Russell, and Jason Clarke, is nothing short of stellar, with beautiful cinematography and stellar CGI and special effects to elevate their performances. “While Dawn of the Planet of the Apes can certainly stand on its own two legs, the character building and set-up from Rise makes Dawn a little bit more potent,” says JD Duran of InSession Film. And critic Richard Crouse states, “A smart movie about race, gun usage, and xenophobia. It’s masked in allegory, but it doesn’t shy away from big ideas, and that’s the thing that transforms it from a run-of-the-mill air conditioner flick to a thought-provoking night and exciting at the movies.

As good now as it was when it dropped into theaters over a decade ago, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes is a film, and a sequel, that easily stands on its own two feet, passing the test of time to remain not only fun, but relevant—and well worth the watch.

Will you be making time to catch Dawn of the Planet of the Apes? Let us know your favorite part in the comments below before you head over to the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.