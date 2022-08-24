Val Kilmer Wants To See A Heat 2 Movie

Val Kilmer says that he wants to see a Heat 2 movie. In an interview with IGN's Jim Vejvoda, the star explained why he would be amped to see the follow-up to the beloved movie. Michael Mann has been vocal about the possibility, and Kilmer is in the same boat when it comes to Heat 2. The actor said, "HEAT would be fun. I love Michael Mann. We get along great and we have a great deal of trust…" So, that relationship leads Kilmer to believe a sequel would be safe. Interestingly, this line of questioning comes up after the theater success fo Top Gun: Maverick. Another blockbuster based on a franchise from a bygone era that he starred in. It's hard to ignore. However, the Heat fans are not exactly the same as the people who packed movie houses to see Tom Cruise suit up for one last flight. It will be interesting to see what Hollywood does with it. Mann himself actually supports the idea of a Heat 2 movie as well. He talked about it in an interview with Empire Magazine recently.

"It's totally planned to be a movie. Is it a modest movie? No. Is it a very expensive series? No," Mann explained. "It's going to be one large movie." So, it sounds like the plans are already

"It's sustained in culture," he added. "It's known. I could delude myself into thinking that the whole world is familiar with it, but when you check out its prominence in home vid for over 20 years, this thing really has legs. People are still watching it, people are still talking about it. It's a brand. It's kind of a Heat universe, in a way. And that certainly justifies a very large ambitious movie."

"The ability to which you can deep-dive into the internal world is fascinating, and you can do that best in a novel," the director mentions of the book-first approach to this story. "I try to evoke that experience in the films I make, to locate the audience within the internal world of a character. The novel form allows me an even greater arena."

Heat 2 is available in novel form right now at booksellers everywhere.

Would you like to see another Heat movie? Let us know down in the comments!