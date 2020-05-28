Gal Gadot's Hedy Lamarr Series Moves From Showtime to Apple

✖

Gal Gadot has become one of the most buzzworthy actresses working in Hollywood, largely thanks to her role in the Wonder Woman franchise. It looks like one of her latest projects - an upcoming miniseries about iconic actress and inventor Hedy Lamarr - has found a new home. According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, Apple TV+ has given Hedy Lamarr a straight-to-series order, years after the project was first announced to be in the works at Showtime. The series will be written and executive produced by The Affair co-creator Sarah Treem, with Gadot also serving as an executive producer.

Hedy Lamarr will track the life of the actress once dubbed "the most beautiful woman in the world," spanning 30 years from her daring escape from pre-war Vienna to her meteoric rise in the Golden Age of Hollywood and her fall and eventual disgrace at the dawn of the Cold War. The series is described as an epic tale of an immigrant woman both ahead of her time and very much victim to it.

The series will also chronicle Lamarr's contributions as an inventor; she and her friend, composer George Antheil, patented a frequency-hopping system during World War II that presaged Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technology. Lamarr and Antheil were inducted into the Inventors Hall of Fame in 2014. Lamarr passed away in 2000 at the age of 85.

Hedy Lamarr originated as an idea from Gadot and her husband and producing partner, Jason Varsano. The duo will executive produce via their Pilot Wave company, alongside Treem, Warren Littlefield, and Katie Robbins. Co-producers will include Alexandra Dean and Addam Haggiag, both of whom worked on Bombshell, a 2017 documentary about Lamarr. Lamarr's children, Anthony Loder and Denise Deluca, will serve as consultants.

Lamarr was previously portrayed by Celia Massingham on a Season 3 episode of The CW's Legends of Tomorrow, and by Alyssa Sutherland in a Season 2 episode of NBC's Timeless.

Hedy Lamarr is just one of several high-profile projects that Gadot has on her slate, including the highly-anticipated Wonder Woman 1984, which is currently slated to hit theaters in August. She also is expected to co-star alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Ryan Reynolds in Red Notice, which shut down production in March due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

