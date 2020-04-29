Wonder Woman Director Patty Jenkins Has Plans for Third Movie and Amazon Spinoff

✖

The highly-anticipated sequel to 2017's Wonder Woman won't be arriving in theaters until later this year, but franchise director Patty Jenkins and Warner Bros. are already planning out the future of the character beyond Wonder Woman 1984. Jenkins and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot have already confirmed that they have ideas for Wonder Woman 3, and there have been reports of a spinoff movie set in the same universe, focusing on the Amazonians. As it turns out, Jenkins already has a full story arc set for Diana Prince that spans three Wonder Woman films and the Amazon spinoff.

During a recent interview with Total Film Magazine (via GamesRadar), Jenkins spoke about the future of Wonder Woman on the big screen. While she isn't ready to go all-in on Wonder Woman 3 until 1984 hits theaters, she revealed that she's got a clear plan in place for the entire franchise going forward.

“I’m not going to nail down a fresh thought about it until this movie comes out, because I kind of want to give myself a palette cleanser, and be fresh of mind,” Jenkins told Total Film. “But yeah, there’s an arc that I have in mind for the first movie, and then the second movie, and then the Amazon movie, and then the third movie.”

The way Jenkins lays out those plans, it seems like the Amazon spinoff movie would come before Wonder Woman 3. That said, she has no intention of directing that project and would rather let someone else take charge.

“I’m not going to direct it, hopefully,” she said of the Amazon spinoff. “I’m going to try really hard not to. It’s not going to be easy. But [WW84 co-writer] Geoff Johns and I came up with the story, and we sold the pitch, and we’re going to get it going. I’ll produce it, for sure.”

Wonder Woman 1984 was supposed to be hitting theaters in June, lining up with the release date of the first Wonder Woman nearly three years ago. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic closing theaters around the world, Warner Bros. pushed the film back to August, hoping that will give things enough time to get back to normal.

Wonder Woman 1984 arrives in theaters on August 14th.

