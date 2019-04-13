‘Hellboy’ Debuts With 69% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes Despite Character’s Inability to Have Sex

Now that Hellboy has hit theaters, audiences appear to be responding to the film much better than the scorched-earth reviews of many critics. While the film’s Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer currently has the Neil Marshall-directed film with a 15% Rotten score, the review aggregator’s Audience Rating is currently at — believe it or not — 69%.

The number is certainly a fitting response after Hellboy actor David Harbour‘s earlier comments about his character being so frustrated mainly in part because he was unable to have sex with humans, despite being trapped on Earth. The comments which have since gone viral. In fact, Ron Perlman — the actor behind the character prior to Harbour — even boasted about the fact his version of the character had no problem getting it on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I mean, he is destined to be the beast of the apocalypse. And I think one of our goals is to justify the temptations of that destiny in terms of the creation of a world, where you know, as a demon, he might be accepted, and as a monster, he might be accepted, that he doesn’t feel in this world,” Harbour previously said about his character and sexy time. “The other thing that we explore somewhat is — I mean, one of the interesting things to me about the Guillermo del Toro movies was that he had a love interest, right? And she was like a fire starter, and but I just think that Hellboy can’t have a human being.”

“He probably can’t have sex with a human being because it would probably end disastrously, because of his demonic parts or whatever,” the actor continued. “So I just feel like what I wanted to explore was that loneliness, and you know, there’s the temptations that you have to, if you do create a darker world as the beast of the apocalypse, you can have sex. You can have a girlfriend. You can live your life. But to live in the human world and to protect humanity, you have to sacrifice some of your nature, and your actual nature, as opposed to this concept of destiny, just that your actual nature somewhat gets sacrificed.”

Hellboy is now in theaters.

Have you seen the movie? If so, what’d you think?

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!