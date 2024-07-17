Hellboy II: The Golden Army Score Getting Deluxe 2-LP Vinyl Release

Guillermo del Toro delivered audiences a beloved comic back adaptation in 2004 with Hellboy, and since it wasn’t as much of a success as comic adaptations like X-Men or Spider-Man, it was largely forgotten by mainstream audiences. After del Toro earned acclaim for his Pan’s Labyrinth, he had the chance to develop virtually any project he wanted, which meant he reunited with star Ron Perlman for Hellboy II: The Golden Army, with the score to that beloved sequel earning a vinyl release from Varèse Sarabande and Craft Recordings. The deluxe version of the score will come in multiple colorways and is available for pre-order now before it hits shelves on September 27th.

Per press release, “Varèse Sarabande and Craft Recordings announce the first-ever vinyl release of the score to Guillermo del Toro’s Hellboy II: The Golden Army. This 2-LP Deluxe Edition will be available on Varèse Sarabande store exclusive Red and Blue Smoke vinyl (limited to 500 copies) and Barnes & Noble exclusive Gold vinyl (limited to 1,500 copies). The package includes an original illustration by Hellboy creator Mike Mignola and a gold foil stamp on the cover, plus artwork by legendary poster illustrator Drew Struzan inside of the gatefold jacket. Releasing September 27th and available for pre-order today, this Deluxe Edition expands Danny Elfman’s score for the film to 39 tracks and 82 minutes, with unreleased tracks, extended cues, and much more.”

“Hellboy II: The Golden Army is the only collaboration, so far, between two icons of fantasy and horror cinema: director Guillermo del Toro and composer Danny Elfman. The sequel to del Toro’s 2004 hit Hellboy explored Mike Mignola’s comic-book mythology as the title character (Ron Perlman) and his allies at the Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense must fight a mythical prince who seeks to reclaim Earth for magical creatures.



“The grandly symphonic score for Hellboy II features a large orchestra and choir, providing everything from pulse-pounding action to gothic scope and offbeat humor. There’s world music for the film’s ‘Troll Market,’ homages to the great Bernard Herrmann (an Elfman idol) in ‘Doorway’ and surprising intimacy for Hellboy’s relationship with Liz (Selma Blair). It’s a delightful, fantastical romp and a perfect match for del Toro’s vision.”

“Anybody who does fantasy or horror well is somebody that I want to work with,” Elfman shared in Daniel Schweiger’s new liner notes for the Deluxe Edition. Del Toro, for his part, wanted to differentiate the two Hellboy movies, explaining, “Hellboy II had an off-kilter and whimsical approach, yet one with undertones of darkness that I knew would be great for Danny. This was decidedly more melancholy because it looked at the illusion of fantasy . . . Everything is in decay, and that needed Danny to write a fantastic symphony for Mike Mignola’s universe.”

The Hellboy II: The Golden Army deluxe score is available for pre-order now before it hits shelves on September 27th.

