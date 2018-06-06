Ron Perlman Shuts Down ‘Hellboy’ Reboot Questions During Fan Q&A

AMA is supposed to stand for “ask me anything,” but it seems that Ron Perlman has a slightly narrow definition of “anything” and it doesn’t include the Hellboy reboot.

Perlman participated in his third Reddit AMA session today and while the actor seemed enthusiastic at the start, telling fans that he had “a lot of sh– to talk and a lot of sh– to talk about,” that enthusiasm curbed as soon as fans started asking about Hellboy.

“Now that photos have been released, how do you feel about the ‘new’ Hellboy?” one fan asked.

“I’ve made my peace with it,” Perlman replied adding, “I refuse to answer any questions about it.”

Today’s AMA isn’t the first time Perlman has shut down discussion of the Hellboy reboot. In August, he was asked on Twitter if he would be up for a cameo in the film to which Perlman bluntly answered “when Hellboy freezes over.”

Perlman starred in 2004’s Hellboy as well as its 2008 sequel, Hellboy II: The Golden Army. A third installment had been talked about for years until director of the first two films, Guillermo Del Toro announced via Twitter that Hellboy 3 was not going to happen. In May, the reboot of the entered development with Stranger Things star David Harbour starring as the titular demonic hero.

The awkward shutting down of Hellboy related questions didn’t appear to dampen Perlman’s desire to do more AMA’s in the future, though. The actor ended his session saying he was looking forward to the next one.

“Thanks for all the questions boys and girls… that’s all the time I have for now. Looking forward to the next time!”

Hellboy is currently filming. The film does not yet have a specific release date, but is expected in 2019.