Selma Blair Comments on the ‘Hellboy’ Reboot’s Whitewashing Controversy

Selma Blair may have no interest in being part of the Hellboy reboot, but she definitely has thoughts about the film’s casting — specifically when it comes to the whitewashing controversy.

A few weeks ago, Deadpool actor Ed Skrein stepped down from the role of Major Ben Daimo in the film in the wake of controversy that his casting was whitewashing of the character, who is of Japanese-American heritage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While speaking with Yahoo at the Toronto International Film Festival, the actress, who starred in Guillermo del Toro’s Hellboy movies as Liz, weighed in on the casting controversy, joining fans with praise for Skrein’s decision to step down.

“I understand that so many people are passed over that are capable, and I think it’s admirable to say, ‘I bow out to find someone that’s trying to break into this business,’” Blair said.

Of course, the actor in talks to step into the role of Ben Daimo isn’t exactly breaking into the business. A recent report stated that Daniel Dae Kim is in talks for the role and the Korean-American actor has quite a few roles under his belt, including the role of Chin Ho Kelly from Hawaii Five-O for which he is best known.

Despite the role not going to a relative newcomer to the industry, Kim’s casting matches the spirit of Blair’s comments. The actress noted that things, including casting, have changed in Hollywood.

“It’s a new time for actors, and welcome to it.”

The Hellboy reboot is slated to hit theaters in 2018.