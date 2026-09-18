Helldivers Movie Finds New Star to Replace Jason Momoa, And He May Be an Even Better Fit

The Helldivers movie is one of the most highly anticipated gaming adaptations in the works right now. Fast & Furious franchise director Justin Lin will be at the helm, and the project had a big star attached in Jason Momoa, who has broken into the gaming movie genre with the billion-dollar success of The Minecraft Movie. However, just when it seemed like momentum was building for this Helldivers movie, fans got hit with a major setback when Jason Momoa exited the project, just months after he signed on.

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Now, however, reports are out that Helldivers has found a replacement for Jason Momoa. And, truth be told, the new leading man for the film may be an even better fit than Momoa was.

Helldivers Movie Finds Its New Leading Man (& He’s Perfect)

Alan Ritchson in War Machine / Netflix

According to trade reports, Reacher star Alan Ritchson is in talks to replace Jason Momoa as the lead in Sony’s Helldivers movie adaptation. The film is being written by Gary Dauberman, who is known for writing DC’s Swamp Thing (2019) TV series, the screenplays for It (2017), and It: Chapter Two, and numerous Conjuring universe films, including the Annabelle trilogy and The Nun movies. (However, it should be noted that Dauberman also wrote the Until Dawn video game adaptation, which was universally panned.)

Alan Ritchson’s stardom has exploded thanks to Amazon’s Reacher series, which has been streaming since 2022 (including the current fourth season). He has taken on a handful of film roles, including a pivotal role in Fast X, Guy Ritchie’s WWII actioner The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, and (most recently) Netflix’s Terminator-style sci-fi thriller, War Machine.

That latter role is most likely what got Ritchson on Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions’ radar for Helldivers. The game series is set in a dystopian future world, “Super Earth”; humanity is controlled by a fascist hand that masks itself as “managed democracy” and demands service from the people. The most celebrated form of military service is the legion of special forces soldiers known as “Helldivers,” who stand in the breach of the Galactic War to defend Super Earth from threats and/or achieve victories against several other hostile species. That includes a separatist faction of Cyborgs; an alien race of insects known as “Bugs”; and a cabal of squid-like aliens called the Illuminate.

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Over the course of two games, players learn about the darker reality behind humanity’s “managed democracy,” and watch the Helldivers help the government seize technology that allows mankind to spread throughout the cosmos, conquering new worlds in the name of “democracy.”

Much like Paul Verhoeven’s cult-classic Starship Troopers, Helldivers received critical acclaim for its subversive satire about everything from the military industry to government propaganda and its socio-political effects. The first game also gained acclaim for putting a great new spin on classic top-down shooter games with a flair for satire, like Smash TV. Even though the second game switched that format to a third-person shooter, it was even more favorably received by critics and sold a massive number of copies (20+ million). With Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil (2026) about to win the box office as of writing this, video game movies (even ones doing loose adaptations) are certainly looking like the next big wave of blockbusters. With Ritchson in place, Helldivers looks like it has a smooth runway to being a big hit in 2027.

Via: THR