Sony’s Helldivers Movie Just Got a Shocking Update (And Fans Won’t Be Happy)

Fans of the Helldivers video game got big news last year when it was announced that a feature film was in development with Fast & Furious director Justin Lin tapped to helm it and that news only got bigger when, earlier this year, it was announced that the film not only had an anticipated 2027 release date but that Supergirl star Jason Momoa would star. Now, the Helldivers movie just got hit with a major setback and fans will be left scratching their heads.

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According to Deadline, Momoa has reportedly departed the PlayStation Productions, Sony Pictures adaptation of Helldivers. No reason was given for Momoa’s exit from film, which is based on the Arrowhead Game Studios franchise. The search is said to be underway for a new star as well as other cast for the film adaptation. It was noted that the film is still going forward and still has a planned release date of November 10, 2027.

Momoa’s Exit Could Delay Helldivers‘ Opening (And That Might Be Bad for the Film)

Momoa’s reported exit will certainly be a bit of a surprise for fans. The actor’s involvement in the film was announced just a few months ago and at the time, it seemed like his involvement was an indicator that the film was on the right track. Momoa is well-known for being an outspoken gamer so the inclusion of an actual gamer in a gaming film felt like a real win. Now, his departure calls into question who will fill his now-open role and, perhaps even more importantly, how long it will take to find a replacement. Given that the film has a 2027 release, casting will need move along at a decent clip in order to get everything in place to make that date.

And making that date is already something that fans have had some questions about. The November 2027 release date was already a pretty tight turnaround for a big-budget film and Helldivers would certainly be a big budget film. The game follows a unit of elite soldiers (the titular Helldivers) who fight the alien creatures threatening the existence of the planet Super Earth. The game leans heavily into teamwork and cooperation and some have described the story as being similar to the movie Starship Troopers.

Given the scope of the story and the sci-fi nature, that’s going to require some time to get right. If the hunt for Momoa’s replacement goes long enough, it could call into question the production schedule and push that release date out. That said, even with a delay, Helldivers is a popular game franchise. While there may well be other shooter games that have taken over popularity by the time the movie arrives, it’s still big enough that it could have wide appeal, we’ll just have to wait and see.

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