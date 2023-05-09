Henry Cavill Suits Up as Marvel's Hyperion in Awesome MCU Fan Art

Marvel Studios has been on a roll with their Phase 5 slate, and it officially picked up with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hitting theaters. The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe features some movies and series, including the second season of Loki. It was previously rumored that Henry Cavill could be playing Squadron Supreme's Hyperion in the series, but nothing has been confirmed. One artist seems to think that Cavill would be great as the character and even created a concept that shows off how the Man of Steel star could look as the character. An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle @Spdrmnkyxxiii created a design last year that imagines how Cavill could look as Marvel's Hyperion in the MCU. In the fan art, Cavill gets Hyperion's classic costume from the comics, and it fits him pretty well. While Cavill isn't in the running for any MCU roles, Hyperion would be a great fit for his talents.

You can check out the fan art below.

Henry Cavill Recently Commented on Playing Hyperion in the MCU

Cavill recently appeared at a live recording of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast during a benefit for The 92nd Street Y in New York last year and addressed if he would appear as Hyperion in Loki Season 2. Cavill played the situation pretty coy and hinted that the jump from DC to Marvel wouldn't be impossible.

"As far as I know, I am not going to be in Loki..." Cavill revealed. "It would be a tricky one to handle at this stage…If James Gunn can do it, maybe I can too."

Who is Marvel's Hyperion?

Created by Roy Thomas and Sal Buscema in 1969's The Avengers #69, Hyperion is a mantle held by multiple men in the pages of Marvel Comics. Originally a member of the villainous Squadron Sinister, the character was later reintroduced as a hero named Mark Milton, the last surviving Eternal and a founding member of Earth-712's Squadron Supreme. A pretty clear pastiche of Superman, Hyperion plays a major role across the Squadron Supreme maxiseries, going blind in a fight with his evil counterpart, and falling in love with the group's take on Wonder Woman, Power Princess.

The character has been utilized multiple times ever since, has been canonized on Marvel's "main Earth" of Earth-616. Marvel fans have hypothesized about his arrival in the MCU a lot in recent years, both with Cavill playing him and just in general.

Loki Season 2 was expected to debut on Disney+ this Summer but it's looking more an more likely that it will premiere much later than that. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on Hyperion, Henry Cavill, and Loki Season 2.

What do you think about the Hyperion fan art? Could you see Henry Cavill as the character? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!