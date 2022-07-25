Marvel's Thunderbolts Movie Is the Perfect Place for Hyperion and the Squadron Supreme to Debut

A Thunderbolts movie has been rumored for quite some time, with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige finally putting those rumors to bed at San Diego Comic-Con by officially confirming the property is heading to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As teased with some breadcrumbs throughout a handful of recent Marvel projects, the film will likely involve Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine as she assembles her faux Avengers team made up of villains acting on the behalf of the United States government. To date, we've seen her recruit both US Agent (Wyatt Russell) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and it'll be no time at all before she returns in another Marvel project.

Since virtually nothing has been revealed about the plot of the movie so far—including de Fontaine's involvement—join us on a journey into the rabbit hole of theorization and speculation as we try to plot out the movie and how it can lead to the live-action debut of the Squadron Supreme or, at the very least, one of its most prominent members.

The Thunderbolts have nearly always been a government-operated team, and coincidentally enough, the most popular version of Hyperion also happens to be a government agent. Let's just say Thunderbolts starts off by showing the super-powered alien being raised by governmental agents, just as we was in the Elseworlds-type Supreme Power series. Like that storyline, there's the likelihood the live-action version would also break out of his holding, forcing de Fontaine to form a super team to track him down.

It's an unlikely scenario given the film likely already add plenty of new super-powered faces, but there's always a thread to the Squadron Supreme. Best yet, most Phase 4 films have work to set up a spin-off film or Disney+ series in some shape, way, or form, and a Squadron Supreme franchise could be a result of the Thunderbolts film.

Chances are the film will instead follow the group as they essentially serve as the Avengers given the group is technically disbanded within the current MCU timeline. But still, you have got to hope for Hyperion.

Thunderbolts is set for release on July 26, 2024.

What characters would you like to see take part in Marvel's Thunderbolts flick? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!