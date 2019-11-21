Henry Cavill Was Told He Was Too Fat To Play James Bond

Henry Cavill seems to always be in superb shape these days, and it comes in handy when playing spies, superheroes, and now a monster hunter in The Witcher. While he’s no stranger to films about spies and espionage (just look at Mission: Impossible – Fallout and The Man From U.N.C.L.E. for proof), there is one role in the spy realm that he did not get, and that would be the part of James Bond. In a new interview (via CinemaBlend) Cavil spoke about trying out for the role back when Casino Royale was being developed, and he remembers being called out by the director for his weight.

“I probably could have prepared better,” Cavill said. “I remember the director, Martin Campbell, saying, ‘Looking a little chubby there, Henry.’ I didn’t know how to train or diet. And I’m glad Martin said something, because I respond well to truth. It helps me get better.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cavill’s had no issue being in shape since it would appear, as one only needs to look at his work as Superman for a prime example, but it is still interesting to think about what a Cavill James Bond would look like.

While he won’t be playing a secret agent, fans can see Cavill in his new series soon, and you can find the official description for Netflix’s The Witcher below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

The Witcher hits Netflix on December 20th, and you can hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Witcher!