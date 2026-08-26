Here’s Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Netflix September 2026

The countdown is on to the end of the month and with August closing out in just a few short days, it’s time to turn our attention to September. September is typically the first month people really associate with fall. It’s the time of year where kids start going back to school, we start seeing the new television season arrive on broadcast, but it’s also a time when we start seeing some of the streaming programming look just a little spookier. It’s not Halloween season just yet so there’s not necessarily a ton of thrills, chills, and horror just yet, but as different streaming platforms start releasing their lists of what’s coming in the new month, there’s definitely a good assortment of horror — and more — about to hit screens. And now, Netflix is adding their lineup to the list, and it’s a good one for franchise fans.
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September is going to be a big month for franchise horror on Netflix. Arriving right at the start of the month are the Resident Evil movies as well as the Jaws movies. There’s also Alien and Aliens arriving on the platform September 1. Of course, there’s a lot more than just horror hitting Netflix next month. If romantic comedy is your thing, you can check out Sleepless in Seattle, and on the comedy side of things, we’ve also got Uncle Buck and The Blues Brothers, just to name a few. Want to see everything coming to Netflix in September and start planning? Read on for the complete lineup!
September 1
Jared Freid: The Family Plan
Untold Raygun: Breaking Badly
17 Again
About Time
Alien
Aliens
Antz
Battleship
Big Daddy
The Blues Brothers
The Boy Next Door
Conan the Barbarian
Cruel Intentions
Dragnet
The Flintstones
Gothika
Greta
Heartland: Season 19
Jarhead
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Kick-Ass 2
Knocked Up
Liar Liar
Neighbors
Phantom Thread
Ready or Not
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Extinction
Resident Evil: Retribution
The Rite
Scarface
Shark Tale
Sleepless in Seattle
Straight Outta Compton
T2 Trainspotting
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Uncle Buck
Unfriended
September 2
Driven: Seasons 1-3
Lovesick (MX)
Resident Evil: Damnation
Resident Evil: Death Island
Resident Evil: Vendetta
Turning Point: Generation 9/11
September 3
Fito Páez: The World Within a Song (AR)
Folktales
The Gentlemen: Season 2 (GB)
Major Crimes: Seasons 1-6
Smile 2
September 4
Earle Meets World
Teenage Wasteland
September 5
Emeril Tailgates: Season 1
September 8
DANG!
Fauda: Season 5
Stavros Halkias: Uncle Stav
Untold Mr. T: I Pity The Fool
September 9
Prom Night
Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Again?
September 10
Call My Agent! The Movie (FR)
Crew Girl (CA)
NFL Melbourne Game
The Perfect Lie
We Don’t Live Here Anymore
September 11
Go Team! (ES)
Physical 100: Italy: Season 1: Batch 1 (IT)
Stolen Heartbeats (CO)
Tribeca 25
September 13
Dog Man
September 14
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 14
Hot Ones: Extra Heat: Episode 2
When Hope Calls: Seasons 1-2
September 15
The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist
I Survived a Serial Killer: Season 1
Jo Koy: Blue in the Face
September 16
The Doll
September 17
The Fixers
Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story
Not a Stranger
Plastic Beauty (JP)
Stranger Things: Tales From ’85: Season 2
September 18
Best of the Best
Pokémon Horizons: Season 3—Rising Hope Part 4 (JP)
September 20
Stop! That! Train!
September 22
Minerva Academy (IT)
Party Down: Seasons 1-3
September 23
Habeas Corpus (BR)
Lifehack
Wonka’s The Golden Ticket
September 24
A Different World
Delusion
House at the End of the Street
My Sad Dead (AR)
Oculus
September 25
The Final Problem (ES)
Law & Order: Season 25
STEEL BALL RUN JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: 2nd-3rd STAGE (JP)
UNABOMBER
September 29
LEGO ONE PIECE
Mononoke The Movie: Chapter Ⅲ – The Curse of the Serpent
Murder in a Small Town: Seasons 1-2
September 30
Ancient Aliens: Season 13
The Arena (FR)
Hoarders: Season 16
What’s Your Number?
The Widower: ’Til Death Do Us Part