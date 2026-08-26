Here’s Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Netflix September 2026

The countdown is on to the end of the month and with August closing out in just a few short days, it’s time to turn our attention to September. September is typically the first month people really associate with fall. It’s the time of year where kids start going back to school, we start seeing the new television season arrive on broadcast, but it’s also a time when we start seeing some of the streaming programming look just a little spookier. It’s not Halloween season just yet so there’s not necessarily a ton of thrills, chills, and horror just yet, but as different streaming platforms start releasing their lists of what’s coming in the new month, there’s definitely a good assortment of horror — and more — about to hit screens. And now, Netflix is adding their lineup to the list, and it’s a good one for franchise fans.

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September is going to be a big month for franchise horror on Netflix. Arriving right at the start of the month are the Resident Evil movies as well as the Jaws movies. There’s also Alien and Aliens arriving on the platform September 1. Of course, there’s a lot more than just horror hitting Netflix next month. If romantic comedy is your thing, you can check out Sleepless in Seattle, and on the comedy side of things, we’ve also got Uncle Buck and The Blues Brothers, just to name a few. Want to see everything coming to Netflix in September and start planning? Read on for the complete lineup!

September 1

Jared Freid: The Family Plan

Untold Raygun: Breaking Badly

17 Again

About Time

Alien

Aliens

Antz

Battleship

Big Daddy

The Blues Brothers

The Boy Next Door

Conan the Barbarian

Cruel Intentions

Dragnet

The Flintstones

Gothika

Greta

Heartland: Season 19

Jarhead

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Kick-Ass 2

Knocked Up

Liar Liar

Neighbors

Phantom Thread

Ready or Not

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

Resident Evil: Retribution

The Rite

Scarface

Shark Tale

Sleepless in Seattle

Straight Outta Compton

T2 Trainspotting

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Uncle Buck

Unfriended

September 2

Driven: Seasons 1-3

Lovesick (MX)

Resident Evil: Damnation

Resident Evil: Death Island

Resident Evil: Vendetta

Turning Point: Generation 9/11

September 3

Fito Páez: The World Within a Song (AR)

Folktales

The Gentlemen: Season 2 (GB)

Major Crimes: Seasons 1-6

Smile 2

September 4

Earle Meets World

Teenage Wasteland

September 5

Emeril Tailgates: Season 1

September 8

DANG!

Fauda: Season 5

Stavros Halkias: Uncle Stav

Untold Mr. T: I Pity The Fool

September 9

Prom Night

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Again?

September 10

Call My Agent! The Movie (FR)

Crew Girl (CA)

NFL Melbourne Game

The Perfect Lie

We Don’t Live Here Anymore

September 11

Go Team! (ES)

Physical 100: Italy: Season 1: Batch 1 (IT)

Stolen Heartbeats (CO)

Tribeca 25

September 13

Dog Man

September 14

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 14

Hot Ones: Extra Heat: Episode 2

When Hope Calls: Seasons 1-2

September 15

The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist

I Survived a Serial Killer: Season 1

Jo Koy: Blue in the Face

September 16

The Doll

September 17

The Fixers

Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story

Not a Stranger

Plastic Beauty (JP)

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85: Season 2

September 18

Best of the Best

Pokémon Horizons: Season 3—Rising Hope Part 4 (JP)

September 20

Stop! That! Train!

September 22

Minerva Academy (IT)

Party Down: Seasons 1-3

September 23

Habeas Corpus (BR)

Lifehack

Wonka’s The Golden Ticket

September 24

A Different World

Delusion

House at the End of the Street

My Sad Dead (AR)

Oculus

September 25

The Final Problem (ES)

Law & Order: Season 25

STEEL BALL RUN JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: 2nd-3rd STAGE (JP)

UNABOMBER

September 29

LEGO ONE PIECE

Mononoke The Movie: Chapter Ⅲ – The Curse of the Serpent

Murder in a Small Town: Seasons 1-2

September 30

Ancient Aliens: Season 13

The Arena (FR)

Hoarders: Season 16

What’s Your Number?

The Widower: ’Til Death Do Us Part