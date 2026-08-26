19 Years Ago, Two Action Legends United In One Movie, But Unfortunately It Flopped

When it comes to great action movies, a handful of actors stand out as the cream of the crop for the genre. Names like Tom Cruise, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, Michelle Yeoh, Jackie Chan, Charlize Theron, and Jean-Claude Van Damme are just a few that come to mind when you’re thinking of action stars. They can typically sell an audience on an action flick all on their own, so when you see more than one sharing the screen, that movie often becomes a must-see. Alas, even with the star power of two legends of the action genre, films can still find a way to disappoint and flop at the worldwide box office. Something, whether poor reviews or lackluster marketing, causes them to become bombs. That was the unfortunate case with a particular action movie from 2007 that featured top stars, yet missed the mark with critics and audience members alike.

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From director Philip G. Atwell, War saw Jason Statham and Jet Li on opposing sides. Having them on the poster and a trailer teasing them going against each other should’ve been enough for audiences, yet War flopped.

War Is Better Than It Gets Credit For

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War was poorly received by critics, sitting at a mere 14% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. On top of that, the film only grossed around $40 million on a budget of $25 million, making it both a critical and commercial misfire. While the critical reception was understandable, as the movie is riddled with clichés and doesn’t have the strongest screenplay, the film is a bit better than it gets credit for. As evidence, the Popcornmeter on RT is a much better 51%, showing that casual viewers found some fun in it.

War is at its strongest when it focuses on the action. Statham and Li always bring the goods in those scenes. There are some violent fight sequences that get a boost from the charisma of the two actors. Even if you don’t end up liking the overall storyline, a fan of the genre can take solace in the enjoyable action. Corey Yuen handled the fight choreography, and he’s a legend in that sense. There’s also the solid supporting cast to consider, featuring Sung Kang, Luis Guzmán, and Devon Aoki.

Still, the film’s underperformance at the box office is surprising. Statham was hot off his wild movie Crank, while Li had been established as an action star for several years already. Although the poor critical response played a part, War also had to go up against popular sequels in the genre like Rush Hour 3 and The Bourne Ultimatum. Fans were always going to see those established projects over it.

Jet Li & Jason Statham Teamed Up Elsewhere To Better Success

Whether you liked War or not, most people want to see more of Li and Statham on the screen. Thankfully, the two actors have starred in other movies together, with better results. Before Statham broke out as a star, he and Li worked together in The One, a fun multiverse action flick that didn’t get great reviews, but fared better commercially than War.

The more notable place to find Jet Li and Jason Statham is in The Expendables franchise. The Sylvester Stallone-led series of movies features a bunch of action legends, from Li and Statham to Schwarzenegger and Bruce Willis. Statham appears in all four installments as Lee Christmas, while Li is in three of them as Yin Yang.

If you want to check out War, it’s currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.