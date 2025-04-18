Him: First Trailer for Jordan Peele-Produced Football Horror Movie Released

Him, is the latest horror movie stamped with the name of producer Jordan Peele, offering a dark metaphor on the twisted notions of modern-day times – in this case, America’s cult-like obsession with football. Tyriq Withers (Legacies, Atlanta, The Game) takes center stage as “Cameron Cade,” an all-American college football QB who is invited to train at an exclusive compound run by fading star quarterback Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans). However, as Cameron’s new mentor takes him further and further under his wing, the young star begins to descend into a dark void, learning the true cost of fame, fortune, and all the punishing hell (mentally, physically, emotionally, spiritually) that comes with the game.

The trailer for Him is being released ahead of Ryan Coogler’s new film Sinners, and it’s a smart marketing move. Jordan Peele’s name has become the brand stamp for a new wave of African-American-themed blockbuster horror films, and Justin Tipping looks to be a highly skilled and stylistic voice stepping into that space. This trailer is instantly eye-catching and memorable with its cult-like mantras and impressive sizzle reel of unique, stylized sequences and imagery. From Darren Aronofsky-style jump-cuts of fitness routines, to the clearly more abstract imagery toward the end, combining sex, violence, art, fitness, and entertainment… This film is going to be something of note. It’s been a while since a football-themed movie has stepped into the high-art space – the best known being Oliver Stone’s Any Given Sunday from 1999. That film became a cult-classic for its stylized sequences of NFL gameplay and the punishing physical toll of the violence taking place on the field.

Him looks to be taking the notion of that violence and looking at it as a sort of sacrificial ritual into which we’re constantly feeding our most youthful and vigorous souls. There will no doubt be a lot of discourse that springs up around this film, as well as the inevitable commentary and response from those within college football or the NFL. The title is also a sly condemnation of the entire celebrity athlete machine, referencing the current cultural term for the hottest player of the day.

Real-world ties aside, this looks like a fascinating role for Marlon Wayans, who hasn’t looked this intense since starring alongside Jared Leto and Jennifer Connelly in Aronofsky’s 1999 film Requiem for a Dream. It will be interesting to know if there were similar vibes between the two projects that grabbed Wayans. For Tyriq Withers, this could be a role that launches him to a whole new career level, after having many notable roles on TV. Him also stars social media star Julia Fox (Uncut Gems), Tim Heidecker (Tim & Eric), comedian Jim Jefferies, rapper Akeem “Guap” Hayes, and rapper/singer Tierra Whack. Justin Tipping also co-wrote the script with Skip Bronkie and Zack Akers; Tipping’s only other film was Kicks (2016), a movie about a group of city kids on a mission to avenge their friend who was nearly robbed for his Air Jordan sneakers.

Him has a release date of September 19th.