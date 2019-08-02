Hobbs & Shaw Takes $5.8 Million at Thursday Night Box Office

Just like the majority of its Fast & Furious predecessors, Hobbs & Shaw is preparing for a pretty substantial opening weekend at the box office. It won’t break records upon it’s launch, but Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham’s spinoff film is in line for a big outing this weekend, and it got off to a great start on Thursday night.

According to Deadline, Hobbs & Shaw earned $5.8 million during its preview night on Thursday. That’s the best preview total for Johnson or Statham, not counting films with “Furious” in the title. Johnson’s next highest preview night is San Andreas, which earned $3.1 million. Statham’s 2018 shark adventure The Meg earned $4 million on its opening Thursday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The most recent tracking numbers suggest a $60 million North American opening for Hobbs & Shaw this weekend, as well as a $200 million debut worldwide. The budget of the film, not counting marketing and advertising costs, was right around $200 million, so the Furious spinoff should have no problem turning a profit fairly quickly. That’s to be expected when you have the star power of Statham and Johnson to go along with with the pull of a franchise like Fast & Furious.

While there are still plenty of Furious trademarks in Hobbs & Shaw, the goal was always to make this spinoff even more fun. When sitting down with ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis, producer Hiram Garcia opened up about bringing the movie to life.

“The Fast & Furious universe is incredible. And those movies speak for themselves,” Garcia explained. “They are huge, the stakes are massive, the scale is absurd. But for us, when we were invited into the universe, one of the things we wanted to do all the way back from Fast Five was just make the audience smile. We wanted to wink at the audience, make them have some fun and as we started down that path with six, and seven, and then in eight we really found this dynamic with the character of Shaw. As the story makers for this character, we were able to channel what we always loved in film, whether it be that Tango & Cash, that 48 Hrs., that buddy, cop comedy vibe.”

Hobbs & Shaw is now playing in theaters.