Hobbs & Shaw Releases Hilarious Cameo Moment Online

Hiram Garcia, producer of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, has released a photo of one of the films hilarious cameo moments online.

Warning: Spoilers for Hobbs & Shaw follow. Major spoilers!

Videos by ComicBook.com

About half way through Hobbs & Shaw, Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) find themselves bickering on an international flight. Their conversation is loud enough for an air marshall to hear that they are clearly spies on an important mission but it’s one which they will fail if they can’t get it together. That air marshall is Air Marshall Dinkley, portrayed by none other than Johnson’s Central Intelligence co-star Kevin Hart.

Check out the photo from Hobbs & Shaw’s hilarious cameo scene featuring Hart below.

AIR MARSHAL DINKLEY 😂

One of the great things about creating @HobbsAndShaw was having our friends come and play with us! @KevinHart4real killed this character & we can’t wait for you guys to see what we have planned for #AirMarshalDinkley in the future! @TheRock @SevenBucksProd pic.twitter.com/FVtgbWFtJS — Hiram Garcia (@hhgarcia41) August 9, 2019

“If there’s anything this business has taught you is you never get ahead of yourself,” Garcia told ComicBook.com. “But if we’re so lucky and the fans receive it the way we think they will, that’s the goal. Look, there’s so many unbelievable characters in the Fast & Furious universe, but there’s only so much time in a Fast & Furious movie to get to know each of these characters. So our goal is to start to create an outlet where we can spin off these characters, let fans learn about the ones they love, and keep building it out. So if we’re lucky, this could be the beginning of something nice.”

If Garcia has his way and Hobbs & Shaw is going to launch a sequel, Hart will be a part of the team moving forward as indicated by his and Johnson’s tweets about the film following its release.

Who else would you like to see in the Hobbs & Shaw movies? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter!

Fast & Furiious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is now playing in theaters.