Hobbs & Shaw Trends as Fast & Furious Fans Self-Quarantine Amid Coronavirus

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is getting a whole lot of viewers as fans of the series are catching it during self-quarantine. Twitter as Hobbs trending right now as a lot of people are having their first exposure to the adventure with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham. There is a lot of action to be had, and with nowhere to go, why not enjoy an afternoon watching a nice action flick. The humor beats are there as well, with a lot of people being surprised by the film as a whole.

If you are one of the people at home that really enjoyed the latest film, well get ready for the possibility of more adventures with Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw. Producer Hiram Garcia told Comicbook.com that conversations have already begun about a sequel.

“We are having conversations, we were so happy with how it did,” he explained. “The studio was extremely happy and there’s been a lot of great conversations just about seeing where things lay out. Obviously [Fast & Furious 9] is on its way. That’s going to do great things. Taking some bits from that, cause it’s all a shared universe and it’s all in the works.”

Making pies & watching Hobbs & Shaw. I’m crushing this self-isolation thing. pic.twitter.com/qGkVf1lLcK — Jen Kempe (@JKMemeQueen) March 15, 2020

For fans of the break-neck action in the film, Comicbook.com also had the chance to speak to Vehicle Coordinator Alex King about the cars and the action sequences in Hobbs & Shaw.

“There’s a whole load of elements if I’m honest. For example, in this show, it’s a director, designer deal early on. Sometimes, it’s a manufacturing dea […] If you start from scratch, you’re looking at what the person is like. From where I am, I like to think of the cars as characters themselves. They’re their own cast. So it depends on what you need, what the guy or the female’s background is like, and then you just kind of get the car that suits and fits.”

“From storyboard, concepts, ideas – you can sort of see what would be ridiculous to do for real,” King added. “We always try and find a solution or a way around and if it gets to a point where it’s impossible to do or it’s ever deemed unsafe, then that’s where your line is.”

Did you love Hobbs & Shaw? Let us know in the comments! Check out some of the responses online down below:

I would fucking LOVE for someone who has never seen a single film in the franchise to watch Fast & Furious 1, then immediately watch F&F: Hobbs & Shaw, and then I want to have that person explain to me how they think we got from the first movie to the most recent one. — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) March 15, 2020

Family is watching Hobbs and Shaw. For the millionth time I’m explaining why The Rock should have been Lex Luthor. I pulled up pics of Luthor from an animated series. I didn’t realize Luthor used The People’s Eyebrow! Such a missed opportunity. pic.twitter.com/g2ar9EHUmx — Tom Munguia (@Iampolynikes) March 15, 2020

Watching Hobbs and Shaw….. programmable disease that goes global, some chick got it on her hands and is running around touching stuff, no one knows what to do…. pic.twitter.com/l5ah56LZ9F — RosébuDD (@Lray1911) March 15, 2020

Throwing on Hobbs & Shaw because I want some dumbhead fun and IT IS GIVING ME DUMBHEAD FUN. pic.twitter.com/Fj9ffNSiXc — Rus McLaughlin (@rusmclaughlin) March 15, 2020

Hobbs & Shaw is the definition of extra. — Quentin Quarantino (@CovingtonQ) March 15, 2020

All on TV right now



HBO: Hobbs and Shaw

NBC: The Fate of the Furious

FX: Furious 7

WGN America: 2 Fast 2 Furious



We’re going to get through this together. #WeAintGotFriends #WeGotFamily — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) March 15, 2020

