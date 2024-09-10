Hollywood Mourns the Loss of James Earl Jones, "One of the World's Finest Actors"

James Earl Jones died today at the age of 93 and the Oscar-nominated actor was immediately mourned by his friends, colleagues, and collaborators in Hollywood. Known for voicing Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, as well as Mufasa in The Lion King, Jones's career in Hollywood began with one of the most celebrated movies of all time, Stanley Kubrick's Dr. Strangelove. With decades of time spent on the stage and screen, Jones has earned accolades and fans all around the world. It didn't take long for those that new him for years to sound off on his departure.

Mark Hamill, actor, Star Wars, "One of the world's finest actors whose contributions to Star Wars were immeasurable. He'll be greatly missed. #RIP dad 💔"

Kathleen Kennedy, President of Lucasfilm, "James Earl Jones is one of the most versatile and talented actors of our time, with an iconic body of work across film, stage and television. The menacing baritone he brought to Darth Vader will forever be beloved by fans and regarded as one of the great villainous performances in cinema. His commanding presence on screen, and warm personality off screen, will be greatly missed."

George Lucas, creator Star Wars, "James was an incredible actor, a most unique voice both in art and spirit. For nearly half a century he was Darth Vader, but the secret to it all is he was a beautiful human being. He gave depth, sincerity and meaning to all his roles, amongst the most important being a devoted husband to the late Ceci and dad to Flynn. James will be missed by so many of us...friends and fans alike."

Kevin Costner, star of Field of Dreams, "Just hearing the news of James Earl Jones's passing. That booming voice. That quiet strength. The kindness that he radiated. So much can be said about his legacy, so I'll just say how thankful I am that part of it includes Field of Dreams. If you've seen it, you know that this movie wouldn't be the same with anyone else in his role. Only he could bring that kind of magic to a movie about baseball and a corn field in Iowa. I'm grateful to have been a witness to him making that magic happen. Rest in peace, friend."

Rob Minkoff, co-director of The Lion King, "Just learned of the passing of the great James Earl Jones. I was blessed to get to work with him. His portrayal of Mufasa was perfection. What a powerful man and actor. Gone but will never be forgotten. Rest in power."

Wendell Pierce, "This man was the living embodiment of artistry, integrity, creativity, and dignity. James Earl Jones is the sole reason I became an actor. He stirred a vocation in me that gave voice to my unsung heart songs. By example, he led me on the exploration of my own personal humanity and the study of human behavior in others and the intangible, ever-present soul. He was a once in a generation talent that has left an enormous legacy in American culture."

Colman Domingo, "Thank you dear James Earl Jones for everything. A master of our craft. We stand on your shoulders. Rest now. You gave us your best."

Bob Iger, CEO The Walt Disney Company, "From the gentle wisdom of Mufasa to the menacing threat of Darth Vader, James Earl Jones gave voice to some of the greatest characters in cinema history. A celebrated stage actor with nearly 200 film and television credits to his name, the stories he brought to life with a uniquely commanding presence and a true richness of spirit have left an indelible mark on generations of audiences."

Our thoughts and prayers go out to James Earl Jones's friends and family during this time.