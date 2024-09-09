James Earl Jones, Acclaimed Performer & Darth Vader Voice Actor, Dies at 93

James Earl Jones, a legendary actor and EGOT winner known for his prolific appearances in movies and television, has passed away at the age of 93. The news was confirmed on Monday via Jones' representatives at Independent Artist Group. Jones' career included a number of iconic roles, including providing the voice for Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy and subsequent franchise spinoffs. He also voiced Mufasa in both the animated and live-action takes on The Lion King, and appeared in beloved projects such as Coming to America, The Sandlot, and Field of Dreams.

Our thoughts are with Jones' family, friends, and fans at this time.

This story is developing...