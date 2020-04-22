Hollywood Weighs in on Five Perfect Movies Viral Meme

Another day, another trending topic that gets everyone talking on Twitter dot com. The latest viral sensation that has been sweeping the nation is film fans sounding off on what they consider "Five Perfect Movies." The challenge began over the weekend but continues to see people sounding off on their favorites, and Hollywood is getting in on the fun too. Filmmakers from across the world have begun to chime in with what they consider their favorites with directors like James Gunn, Rian Johnson, and Edgar Wright giving their two cents. We've collected some of the responses from directors and writers below!

There's a handful of movies that can be found across the responses from filmmakers with movies like 2001: A Space Odyssey, E.T., Back to the Future, and The Silence of the Lambs all being singled out by multiple persons. As for regular film fans, one of the most popular answers was very clear as Christopher Nolan's 2008 movie The Dark Knight began trending earlier today in tandem with the #5PerfectFilms hashtag.