Hollywood Weighs in on Five Perfect Movies Viral Meme
Another day, another trending topic that gets everyone talking on Twitter dot com. The latest viral sensation that has been sweeping the nation is film fans sounding off on what they consider "Five Perfect Movies." The challenge began over the weekend but continues to see people sounding off on their favorites, and Hollywood is getting in on the fun too. Filmmakers from across the world have begun to chime in with what they consider their favorites with directors like James Gunn, Rian Johnson, and Edgar Wright giving their two cents. We've collected some of the responses from directors and writers below!
There's a handful of movies that can be found across the responses from filmmakers with movies like 2001: A Space Odyssey, E.T., Back to the Future, and The Silence of the Lambs all being singled out by multiple persons. As for regular film fans, one of the most popular answers was very clear as Christopher Nolan's 2008 movie The Dark Knight began trending earlier today in tandem with the #5PerfectFilms hashtag.
Edgar Wright - Director Shaun of the Dead, Baby Driver
Okay... Here's, off the top of my head, 5 don't-touch-a-frame movies:
Umberto D,
Singin' In The Rain,
Rosemary's Baby,
2001: A Space Odyssey,
Mad Max: Fury Road.
Nominating @AnnoDracula @KermodeMovie @rianjohnson @corinhardy @bobfreelander.— edgarwright (@edgarwright) April 20, 2020
Rian Johnson - Writer/director Star Wars: The Last Jedi
The Conversation— Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) April 20, 2020
Treasure of the Sierra Madre
2001
Duck Soup
The Master
JA Bayona - Director, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
5 perfect movies
The Innoccents
Brief Encounter
The Deer Hunter
E.T.
The silence of the lambs
I nominate @scottderrickson@paco_plaza@leeunkrich @curleecronin @lewismacdougall https://t.co/y51HZfkWf9— JA Bayona (@FilmBayona) April 19, 2020
Scott Derrickson - Director, Doctor Strange
5 perfect movies
Rashomon
Taxi Driver
Blade Runner
Poltergeist
Se7en
I nominate@Massawyrm @MaggieLevin @zeldawilliams @mangiotto @ManMadeMoon https://t.co/8ofhS7ox4o— N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) April 19, 2020
Leigh Whannell - Director, The Invisible Man
Okay, I never do these things but I've been in the house for a month so here goes. In no particular order:— Leigh Whannell (@LWhannell) April 21, 2020
The Thing
Seven
E.T.
Mad Max 2 (The Road Warrior)
Trainspotting#FivePerfectMovies
James Gunn - Director, Guardians of the Galaxy
#FivePerfectMovies— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 21, 2020
Groundhog Day
Blowout
Babe
After Hours
Green Room
Again, I think people are using this hashtag in a different way than me, but that's how I perceive it. Here are five more perfect films:— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 21, 2020
1) Back to the Future
2) Chinatown
3) Rashomon
4) Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
5) The Thing#FivePerfectMovies #fiveperfectfilms
Sam Esmail - Creator, Mr. Robot
The Social Network— Sam Esmail (@samesmail) April 21, 2020
Back to the Future
The Silence of the Lambs
Unforgiven
The Royal Tenenbaums#FivePerfectMovies
Rob Schrab - Director, Community
#FivePerfectMovies— Rob Schrab (@RobSchrab) April 21, 2020
Robocop
Return of the Living Dead
The Roadwarrior
Big Trouble in Little China
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Mike Flanagan - Director, Doctor Sleep
5 perfect movies (also gonna cheat):
Casablanca
Jaws
Vengeance Trilogy
Paris, Texas
Shawshank Redemption
4 more perfect movies:
The Thing (1982)
Godfather (1&2)
Before Trilogy
Quiz Show
1 perfect TV show:
The Wire
I nominate @k8siegel @theyearofelan @MollyQuinn93 https://t.co/GXfJm5L3E1— Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) April 20, 2020
C. Robert Cargill - Writer, Doctor Strange
5 perfect movies
Casablanca— C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) April 20, 2020
Seven Samurai
Pulp Fiction
Sing Street
Raiders of the Lost Ark https://t.co/D17md1eS8Z
