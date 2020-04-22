The Dark Knight Trends as Social Media Users List Five Perfect Movies
The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent quarantines and self-isolating that everyone is participating in around the globe is resulting in social media users posing questions to one another about various pieces of media, with one of the recent polls making the rounds on Twitter asking users to list five movies that are perfect. As you can imagine, there have been thousands of movies that have been discussed across all corners of the platform, though the massive number of users claiming that 2008's The Dark Knight is a perfect movie resulted in the topic becoming one of the trending topics on the service.
Sitting at 94% positive reviews on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, it's hard to argue with fans claiming it's a perfect movie, with fans of DC projects also being some of the most active on the social media service, resulting in the film dominating the trends.
Scroll down to see what fans are saying about The Dark Knight and other perfect film choices.
City of God and Moonlight
5 Perfect Movies Part 3:
City of God— Bourbon Ben (@BourbonBen1) April 21, 2020
Moonlight
The Nightmare Before Christmas
The Dark Knight
Seven pic.twitter.com/OKU36zW29u
Citizen Kane and Parasite
The Dark Knight— Daniel Nguyen (@renbazuru) April 21, 2020
Citizen Kane
Parasite
Pulp Fiction
Friday pic.twitter.com/hZRn534IPX
Interstellar and Raiders of the Lost Ark
#FivePerfectMovies— harrison (@_harrisonv) April 21, 2020
The dark knight
Interstellar
Raiders of the lost ark
The Incredibles
Forest gump pic.twitter.com/N0T5wXzwL4
The Breakfast Club and Lost in Translation
This is so hard to narrow down! But...
1) Some Like It Hot— Adam (@illusion4dreams) April 21, 2020
2) Lost In Translation
3) Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind
4) The Breakfast Club
5) The Dark Knight#FivePerfectMovies pic.twitter.com/0tvvw4nJhn
Aliens and Saving Private Ryan
The usual suspects— Paul Harding (@PaulHar76797440) April 21, 2020
The dark Knight
Aliens
Saving private Ryan
Seven
Inception and Goodfellas
#FivePerfectMovies— Adam (@AzAddz86) April 21, 2020
1-The Dark Knight
2-Inception
3-Pulp fiction
4-Goodfellas
5-Rocky/Terminator 2 pic.twitter.com/Z3kUNYKJdS
The Empire Strikes Back
The Empire Strikes Back and The Dark Knight are trending and for good reason, they are some of the best sequels ever made. #love #brightwin pic.twitter.com/C78kLjIp0L— Sniper Trading Group (@snipertradingg1) April 21, 2020
The Matrix and Pulp Fiction
#FivePerfectMovies— Shoaib (@Shoaib09174232) April 21, 2020
1.Sci fi -The Matrix(1)
2.Crime -Pulp fiction
3.Superhero movie- The dark knight
4. Mind boggling movie- Predestination
5.Inspirational- Forrest gump.
Fury Road and Gone Girl
#FivePerfectMovies— Taha Dahy (@TahaDahy) April 21, 2020
.500 DAYS OF SUMMER
.MAD MAX FURY ROAD
.THE DARK KNIGHT RISES
.GONE GIRL
.KNIGHT CLUB pic.twitter.com/jVZIICqd4t
Spirited Away and 1917
Batman The Dark Knight— OneArseneWenger (@OneArsene) April 21, 2020
The Godfather Part 2
Flipped
Spirited Away
1917
