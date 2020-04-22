The Dark Knight Trends as Social Media Users List Five Perfect Movies

The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent quarantines and self-isolating that everyone is participating in around the globe is resulting in social media users posing questions to one another about various pieces of media, with one of the recent polls making the rounds on Twitter asking users to list five movies that are perfect. As you can imagine, there have been thousands of movies that have been discussed across all corners of the platform, though the massive number of users claiming that 2008's The Dark Knight is a perfect movie resulted in the topic becoming one of the trending topics on the service.

Sitting at 94% positive reviews on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, it's hard to argue with fans claiming it's a perfect movie, with fans of DC projects also being some of the most active on the social media service, resulting in the film dominating the trends.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about The Dark Knight and other perfect film choices.