Home Alone Reboot for Disney+ Reportedly Casts SNL Vets Chris Parnell, Kenan Thompson, and Toy Story's Ally Maki

Kenan Thompson, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell have joined the cast of Disney+'s planned Home Alone reboot. The movie will star Jojo Rabbit's Archie Yates as a precocious kid who ends up squaring off with two parents -- Deadpool's Rob Delaney and The Office's Ellie Kemper. Per the official synopsis (via Disney Insider), "The new Home Alone film will follow a husband and wife who go to war with a young boy, Max, who has stolen from them. Max is an energetic, witty nine-year-old boy with a mischievous side. He feels wise beyond his years and has the personality to easily converse with adults — plus the uncanny ability to relentlessly push their buttons. But, he also displays a sense of innocence and a kind heart, much like the original protagonist."

The cast is large and impressive so far, although if its' anything like the original those might be glorified cameos for the most part. It features Aisling Bea, Pete Holmes, Timothy Simons, and Mikey Day on top of the six listed above. Dirty Grandpa director Dan Mazer is set to direct the reboot, with Saturday Night Live's Day and Streeter Seidel writing the script. The plan is to start filming later this year in Los Angeles and Montreal.

In the original Home Alone, Macaulay Culkin played Kevin, a child left at home by his parents when they went on an out-of-town vacation for the holidays. When his house was targeted by burglars, instead of calling the police he sets out to foil them himself, mostly through the use of Rube Goldbergian traps and tricks around the house. Culkin returned for a sequel, Home Alone: Lost in New York, before leaving the franchise (it would go on for another two direct-to-video movies with other protagonists).

In 2018, Culkin reprised the role of Kevin in an ad for Google's smart home technology, in which he automated many of the tricks he had to do by hand in the original film. The campaign earned a lot of praise, and likely fuels rumors that he might make a cameo in the reboot in spite of having spent years in more serious roles.

The news of a reboot came last year during a Disney earnings call when then-chief executive Bob Iger revealed the company would be "reimagining" Home Alone, Night at the Museum, and Diary of a Wimpy Kid for Disney+. Thecompany is dumping tremendous amounts of money into its offerings on the platform, with some reports suggesting Marvel's Disney+ shows could be getting upwards of $150 million per season.

