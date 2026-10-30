Home’s Massive Ghostbusters Halloween Decoration Towers Over Neighborhood in New Video: “Worth the HOA Fine”

One house’s massive Ghostbusters Halloween decoration has a whole neighborhood asking who you’re gonna call. With Halloween on Saturday, it’s not uncommon to see houses in any given neighborhood decked out in ghoulish delights for trick or treaters, but an absolutely massive Stay Puft Marshmallow Man display shared on Instagram might just be the best thing we’ve seen. The display, which you can see in a short video below, consists of what appears to be one absolutely enormous inflatable. How enormous? This thing towers over the house and can be seen well up the street — maybe even from the next block!

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By our estimation, this giant inflatable is so large that it qualifies as being life-size. As you might recall from the original Ghostbusters movie, the giant Stay Puft Marshmallow Man is over 100 feet tall as he lumbers his way through New York. Fortunately for this neighborhood, this decoration is staying put. Reaction to the inflatable on social media has been hilarious, though. The comments are a healthy mix of people wondering where they can get one of these guys for themselves and others making jokes — including one noting that the HOA fine for this epic display would be absolutely worth it.

Ghostbusters May Be Making Halloween Spooky But Christmas Could Be Next

While that giant Stay Puft Marshmallow Man is definitely giving that lucky neighborhood all of the Halloween vibes, don’t be terribly surprised if Ghostbusters brings the spooky to Christmas at some point, too. earlier this month there was a report that the next live-action Ghostbusters film would be titled Ghostbusters: Nightmare on 34th Street and while there weren’t really any additional details about the project, other than it reportedly set to be written by Sonic the Hedgehog writer Josh Miller, that name suggests it could have a holiday theme. That holiday, of course, being Christmas as the name invokes a holiday classic with Miracle on 34th Street, an absolute staple of Christmas movies for decades.

The idea of a Ghostbusters Christmas movie actually makes a ton of sense, given that Ghostbusters is set in New York and Ghostbusters II was roughly set during the holiday season. Going full Christmas just spooky would be a fun addition to things and it truly fits right into the overall franchise territory. And a haunted holiday just sounds like a good time in general. But now that we know how cool Stay Puft can be as a Halloween decoration the real question is can we get him with a Santa hat next — and would that also be worth the HOA fine if we inflated that version of the character in the neighborhood for Christmas and added a few lights?

What do you think about this epic Halloween display? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.