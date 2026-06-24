Hoppers Star Pitches Fast & Furious Meets Pixar Sequel to Hit Sci-Fi Film (And We Want to See It)

While there’s been a lot of focus on Toy Story 5, there is no denying that one of the best movies this year—and one of Pixar’s best movies in years—is Hoppers. The animated sci-fi comedy follows animal-loving college student Mabel who transfers her mind to a robotic beaver in order to communicate with animals and help them save their habitat but, in doing so, ends up sparking an animal uprising. The film did well at the box office and had a near perfect Rotten Tomatoes score and many are hopeful the film will get a sequel. That includes star Bobby Moynihan who, it turns out, has a solid idea for the next installment.

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Speaking with Screen Rant, Moynihan (who is the voice of King George in Hoppers), revealed that his idea would be a bit of a reverse where instead of a human hopping into an animal body, George should hop into a human body, but failing that, he also had an idea for a clever Disney+ follow up series that would be something of a Fast & Furious meets Hoppers situation.

“I just came up with this in the last 10 minutes, and I have no idea if it’s a good idea or not, but I think it’s the opposite,” Moynihan said. “Mabel has to hop into a human body or George has to hop into a human body because Mabel is running for mayor against Mayor Jerry, and he’s going to be her campaign manager. I don’t know if it’ll work, but either that or I keep saying Pond Rules, just Disney+ series.”

He continued, “Or just full Fast& Furious. They each get themed beaver cars and start racing into space.”

Hoppers Was One of Pixar’s Best Original Stories In Years (Which Could Make a Sequel Make Sense)

While it might seem a little counterintuitive, the fact that Hoppers was one of Pixar’s best original movies in years could actual bode well for it in terms of sequels or story expansion. While the idea of a Fast & Furious style racing series for Disney+ might not exactly be the move—though it would be undeniably adorable—there is something to be said about the delightful chaos of an animal hopping into the human world. That said, it’s also unclear if there will be a sequel. While the film was successful at the box office, Pixar typically doesn’t go forward with a film unless they feel like they have a story that is worth telling. That’s something that also makes sense given the amount of time and effort it takes to create a Pixar film. However, that is another area where the original nature of Hoppers plays in its favor for future stories. There really is a lot of rich story that can be mined with the zany sci-fi tale and the world it created. There were also quite a few breakout characters that fans wouldn’t mind seeing more of.

And, with Hoppers now streaming on Disney+ and reaching larger audiences and being successful on streaming like it was in theaters, some of the various story ideas might just start to rise to the top for Pixar, making more adventures in Hoppers’ world likely in the future.

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