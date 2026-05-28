Disney+ Finally Confirms Streaming Release of Pixar’s Near-Perfect Rated 2026 Sci-Fi

In the post-pandemic era, Pixar has experienced its fair share of ups and downs. Once a dominant box office force, it’s no longer a guarantee that the animation studio’s latest film will be a massive hit. The likes of Lightyear and Elio were bombs, possibly a byproduct of Pixar becoming a Disney+ franchise in the early part of the decade. Things seemed to take a step in the right direction over the spring, when Hoppers posted the biggest debut for an original animated film in nearly 10 years. Hoppers benefitted from positive word of mouth, and now Disney is hoping that buzz will turn the zany sci-fi tale into a streaming success.

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Disney has announced that Hoppers will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 3rd. The film has been available on Digital since late April. This marks the first time it will be streaming for “free” on a subscription service. Hoppers releases on physical media a day before its Disney+ debut.

Hoppers Was a Return to Form for Pixar

Image Courtesy of Pixar

Pixar has scored some notable wins this decade. Inside Out 2 was the highest-grossing film of 2024 ($1.698 billion worldwide), and this summer’s Toy Story 5 should be one of the biggest hits of the year. Of course, those are both sequels to established, fan-favorite properties. Pixar became a dominant force in the film industry by producing a plethora of original stories that resonated strongly with audiences. That’s one of the many reasons why it was disappointing to see Elio flop out of theaters. Original movies were the backbone of Pixar for so long, and they’ll only get chances to make more if they’re commercially viable.

Hoppers wasn’t as massive a hit as the blockbusters of Pixar’s 2000s heyday ($371.9 million worldwide against a $150 million production budget), but the difference between it and Elio ($154.2 million worldwide) is night and day. Hoppers‘ box office performance showed that audiences are still willing to come out to support an original Pixar film. The reviews likely played a role in the movie’s commercial success. Heading into its debut, it was hailed as one of the funniest Pixar movies in years. Many considered it to be a breath of fresh air for the studio, utilizing a more absurd sense of humor (including an incredibly darkly comic moment that took audiences by surprise) that complemented its whacky sci-fi premise. At the same time, Hoppers has all the heart one would expect from a great Pixar film.

Stylistically and tonally, Hoppers stands apart in the Pixar canon, but its reminiscent of the studio’s classics in the way it blends creativity with poignancy. It’s an encouraging sign for Pixar’s future. The studio has several original films in the works, including next year’s Gatto (which features its own unique art style), Ono Ghost Market, and an untitled musical, so hopefully these projects can build upon Hoppers‘ success and re-establish Pixar as the box office powerhouse it used to always be. In some ways, Hoppers was a very important release for Pixar; it may not have been the biggest hit or earned the most widespread acclaim, but it did its part in getting things back on track.

As such, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Hoppers become a massive hit on Disney+ next week. Those who missed it in theaters will look to take advantage to see what all the buzz is about, and fans of the film will want to cue it up for a rewatch. New arrivals always do well on streaming services, particularly those targeted at families (see: Zootopia 2 on Disney+ and Swapped on Netflix). People seem to really enjoy movies about talking animals, so Hoppers should post strong viewership figures. Elio was a streaming hit as well, but Hoppers will feel a bit sweeter for Pixar because it was a winner on the big screen and in living rooms.

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