Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga Teaser Confirms Release Dates

Kevin Costner's return to the world of cinematic Westerns just got its first teaser, with this new look at Horizon: An American Saga also confirming when the experience will be landing in theaters. The two films, broken up into Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 and Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 2, are both set to hit theaters in the summer of 2024. This teaser might not offer much insight into what the narrative will be exploring, but seeing Costner on the big screen and in a period piece is sure to excite fans. Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 will hit theaters on June 28, 2024 and Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 2 will be released on August 16, 2024.

Warner Bros. describes that Horizon: An American Saga "explores the lure of the Old West and how it was won -- and lost -- through the blood, sweat, and tears of many. Spanning the four years of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, Costner's ambitious cinematic adventure will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends, and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America."

Joining Costner in the all-star ensemble are Jena Malone (Contact), Sienna Miller (American Sniper), Sam Worthington (Avatar), Abbey Lee (Mad Max: Fury Road), Giovanni Ribisi (Ted), Will Patton (Armageddon), Kathleen Quinlan (Apollo 13), Luke Wilson (Vacancy), Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan), Thomas Haden Church (Sideways), Jamie Campbell Bower (Stranger Things), Alejandro Edda (Narcos: Mexico), Tanka Means (Killers of the Flower Moon), Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy), Ella Hunt (Dickinson), Jeff Fahey (Wyatt Earp), Tom Payne (The Walking Dead), Wase Chief, Tim Guinee (The Walking Dead), Michael Angarano (Sky High), Colin Cunningham (Falling Skies), Scott Haze (Old Henry), Angus Macfadyen (Braveheart), Douglas Smith (Big Little Lies), Jon Beavers (Animal Kingdom), Owen Crow Shoe (Joe Pickett), Danny Huston (Yellowstone), Larry Bagby (Hocus Pocus), Dale Dickey (Winter's Bone), Hayes Costner, James Landry Hébert (1883), Dalton Baker (Yellowstone), Georgia MacPhail (Terrifier 2), Naomi Winders (Studio C), and Austin Archer (The Night Clerk).

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

Jeff Goldstein, President, Warner Bros. Pictures Domestic Distribution, shared in a statement, "Together with Kevin, his team and his phenomenal cast, and our partners at New Line Cinema, we intend to make Horizon the theatrical event of the summer. As vital a part of cinema's history as Dances With Wolves is, we believe Kevin only scratched the surface of that period, and we are thrilled to see him present an even deeper, more expansive view with these powerhouse stories."

This marks the first time Costner has directed a film since 2003. Western fans have been able to watch Costner starring in Yellowstone, though it is rumored that his development of Horizon is one reason why he ended up leaving the series.

"America's expansion into the west was one that was fraught with peril and intrigue from the natural elements to the interactions with the indigenous peoples who lived on the land, and the determination and at many times ruthlessness of those who sought to settle it," Costner shared of the project when it was announced in 2022. "Horizon tells the story of that journey in an honest and forthcoming way, highlighting the points of view and consequences of the characters' life-and-death decisions."

Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 will hit theaters on June 28, 2024 and Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 2 will be released on August 16, 2024.

Are you looking forward to the films? Let us know in the comments!