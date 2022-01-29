Yellowstone Star Kevin Costner Directing New Movie, His First Since 2003

Kevin Costner is known for acting in an array of films and more recently on the hit series Yellowstone, but he’s also an accomplished director. In 1991, Costner won Best Picture and Best Director at the Academy Awards for Dances with Wolves, which he also starred in. Since then, the actor has helmed The Postman and Open Range, which means he hasn’t directed a movie in nearly 20 years. According to The Wrap, Costner is finally ready to get back in the saddle — literally. The actor is set to direct a new western titled Horizon.

The Wrap reports that Horizon is a “passion project” for Costner that will span across 15 years both before and after the Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West. Costner will also produce and finance the movie through his production company, Territory Pictures, and casting is expected to begin next month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“America’s expansion into the west was one that was fraught with peril and intrigue from the natural elements, to the interactions with the indigenous peoples who lived on the land, and the determination and at many times ruthlessness of those who sought to settle it,” Costner said in a statement. “‘Horizon’ tells the story of that journey in an honest and forthcoming way, highlighting the points of view and consequences of the characters’ life and death decisions.”

As for Yellowstone, the show recently broke its rating records with the Season 4 finale. While speaking to Variety on the same day Yellowstone was nominated for a Best Drama Ensemble SAG award, executive producer David Glasser revealed that production on Season 5 was expected to begin in May. The premiere of the new season is likely to take place sometime this fall on Paramount Network.

“It’s the prime of the show,” Glasser said. “I think the show is still maturing, and there’s still a lot of story to tell. I know with Taylor, he’s got a lot to say and a lot to write. He’s deep into Season 5 of Yellowstone now. He’s got some incredible ideas that he shared that I think audiences are going to be really excited about.”

Are you excited for Costner to helm another movie? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!