Horror Fans Are Sharing the Most Haunting Shots From Movies
We can pretty much all agree that spooky season kicked off at the start of September this year as fans are eager to get started on Halloween celebrations. Horror fans are starting to talk a lot about scary movies on Twitter, and a new prompt asks the question, "What’s a single shot from a film that will haunt you forever?" The meme was shared by Steve Agee, who will soon be seen in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. Agee chose a still from The Exorcist III, and Gunn replied with an image from Salem's Lot. You can check out their posts below:
What’s a single shot from a film that will haunt you forever? https://t.co/O5bitDCZ73 pic.twitter.com/se4xX2qu3F— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 10, 2020
Many others have been sharing their picks for the most haunting images from horror movies. You can check out some of the answers below. Warning: Look at your own risk, because some of these pictures are super spooky!
The Shining / Insidious
“What's a single shot from a film that will haunt you forever?” https://t.co/UFLkSRWual pic.twitter.com/tokhp6CLyL— Gustavo Suza Suzuki (@suzasuza) September 9, 2020
Halloween
What’s a single shot from a horror film that will haunt you forever? Coupled with a music chord for extra effect 🎃 pic.twitter.com/LCFdGarNjz— Paul Downey (@bloodyflicks) September 9, 2020
It
I'm actually having problems while downloaded it and tweeting it 🥴🥴🥴 pic.twitter.com/bEl3f15C1r— 𝓜𝓪𝓯𝓮𝓻 ミ☆ (@MaferNitro_) September 10, 2020
Poltergeist
Poltergeist. I was 6 or 7 when I saw this. Still bring me nightmares... pic.twitter.com/HIjzbfz2XV— Francisco (@copperpot77) September 10, 2020
Nightmare on Elm Street
The first one is one of the best Horror films ever made IMO. Absolutely scared me shitless. pic.twitter.com/tYQFfutmn9— Robert Shaer (@RobShaer) September 10, 2020
An American Werewolf in London
Definitely the Nazi werewolves scene from An American Werewolf In London pic.twitter.com/OS77cXAGF3— TaylosTetra (@TaylosTetra) September 10, 2020
Signs
i was real young when i first saw signs and this shot always gets me pic.twitter.com/Q2LfIgEfbJ— black lives matter (@bowiedaydream) September 10, 2020
The Fly
Brundlefly digesting this guys leg in Cronenbergs The Fly. Try as I might, just can't keep my eyes open for this bit 😲😱 pic.twitter.com/wPXNwtYSCA— Schoolster (@therealdaklone) September 10, 2020
Pet Sematary / Pee-wee's Big Adventure
What's a single shot from a film that will haunt you forever? https://t.co/csW0Mzou2t pic.twitter.com/X4phzEEYgP— The Crim Reaper (@dedecrim) September 9, 2020
Parasite
No shot from any other film as shaken me to my core as much as this one pic.twitter.com/7fRXxorl31— Don Cheadle’s son (@darthwebhead_) September 10, 2020
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Another one of my favorites. https://t.co/VZA2aUGBYf— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 10, 2020
Terrified / The Ring
FOREVER!!! https://t.co/x26V1QEd49 pic.twitter.com/B6b3VBO9T5— Real Queen of Horror (@LovelyZena) September 8, 2020
Hereditary
“What's a single shot from a film that will haunt you forever?” https://t.co/gULntzQV6R pic.twitter.com/Dj0s3tntW2— alcojulha (@julhasimas) September 9, 2020