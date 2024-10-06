Horror Movie With 95% Rotten Tomatoes Score Streaming Free Ahead of Sequel

Horror movie fans eager for a free watch have a great one now available for them to start October. Though Netflix, Max, and Shudder have no shortage of horror movies available to stream, there's a host of platforms that offer totally free streaming and though they might have a reputation for bottom-of-the-barrel movies, this month there's actually a great film available, David Robert Mitchell's It Follows, which is now streaming totally for free on Tubi.

It Follows tells the story of Jay (Maika Monroe), a young woman in Detroit whose world gets turned upside down. After a date with a boy she's been seeing, the pair sleep together, and he drugs her unconscious afterward in a shocking move. Upon waking up, Jay learns from her paramour that because they've had sex she will now be followed by an unknown entity. It will pursue her, taking on the form of strangers or loved ones, and if it catches her it will kill her. The only way to get the entity of her trail is to sleep with someone else, and pass the curse onto them. Monroe is joined in the cast of It Follows by a grand ensemble including Keir Gilchrist (Atypical), Olivia Luccardi (East New York), Lili Sepe, Daniel Zovatto (Station Eleven) and Jake Weary (How to Blow Up a Pipeline).

Released in 2015, It Follows has a "Certified Fresh" distinction on Rotten Tomatoes with a Tomatometer score of 95% and over 270 reviews. Not only did the film earn rave reviews from critics following its premiere at Cannes and its eventual theatrical release, its place as one of the best horror movies of the year (and even the decade) became clear as the years have carried on. At the end 2015 Rotten Tomatoes even included It Follows on its list of Best Movies of 2015, clocking in at #8. At the end of the decade, It Follows also landed on the Rotten Tomatoes list of "100 Best 2010s Horror Movies," settling in at #10.

A major component of It Follows that rightfully earned it praise from critics was not only the clever conceit that David Robert Mitchell crafted for the plot, in addition to his slick direction, but the soundtrack. It Follows featured an original score by Richard Vreeland aka Disasterpeace, the electronic artist whose synth music for the film drew comparisons to John Carpenter's original music.

It's not been over ten years since It Follows had its world premiere, and fans were shocked when it was confirmed last October that a follow-up movie was in the works. Writer/director David Robert Mitchell is returning to the project, which is titled They Follow, and which will bring back Maika Monroe. NEON is set to distribute the movie, but all we know about it now is the tagline, which alludes to a major escalation of the action, "It's everywhere."