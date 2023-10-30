It Follows Sequel Officially Announced, Director and Star Returning

One of the true modern classic horror films is finally getting the sequel treatment. It Follows, the 2014 from writer/director David Robert Mitchell, debuted nearly a decade ago to critical acclaim and around $15 million at the domestic box office. It has done nothing but grow in popularity in the years since. Neon, the studio behind the film, announced on Monday that it is moving forward with a sequel.

Neon kicked off 2023's American Film Market (AFM) with news of the It Follows sequel, which is titled They Follow. David Robert Mitchell will be returning to write and direct the sequel, with original It Follows star Maika Monroe set to reprise her role as Jay Height. The studio is tentatively looking to begin production on the new film early in 2024.

According to Deadline, Neon will be co-producing They Follows alongside Good Fear Content. Mitchell will be a producer, along with Jake Weiner, Chris Bender, David Kaplan, Erik Rommesmo, Rebecca Green, and Laura Smith.

In addition to the announcement, Neon shared some initial artwork for the new film's title, which includes the tagline, "They're everywhere." That alludes to a potential major expansion of the It Follows world and lore. Take a look!

It’s everywhere.



THEY FOLLOW.

The long-awaited sequel to the modern horror classic IT FOLLOWS from David Robert Mitchell.

Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/V1IiS7PpzU — NEON (@neonrated) October 30, 2023

Maika Monroe on an It Follows Sequel

Back in 2020, ComicBook.com spoke with Monroe ahead of the debut of The Stranger, and asked about a potential sequel to It Follows. While nothing was officially in the works at that time, Monroe made it clear that she wanted to collaborate with Mitchell again.

"I would absolutely love to work with David again." Monroe told us. "That would be a dream, but, you know, we'll just have to wait and see."

Monroe went on to talk about her overall experience with It Follows, and watching the fandom grow bigger and more passionate over time.

"It's been a crazy ride. Being a part of It Follows, there's so many movies that have changed the horror genre, but I know that It Follows is such a massive influence and this change of the genre, which was so cool to be a part of, and so many people really connected with that film," the actress recalled of the experience. "For me, with these projects, all I can do is give the most honest performance and I don't look at it necessarily as a horror film or thriller or this or that. It's just me really falling into this character and bringing as much truth as I can so that people can really fall into the story."

