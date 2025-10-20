One of the Wildest Horror Sequels of the ’90s Is Streaming on Netflix (And a Recent Reboot Just Made it Relevant Again)

The 1990s were a wild time for horror movies. There are some absolute classics from the decade, like Scream and Candyman, to name but a couple. The decade was also a big one for silly and campy horror sequels, leaning hard into the era and often delivering something that made you laugh far more often than it scared you. One of the wackiest and most memorable of these sequels recently made its way to Netflix, and it finds itself in a place of renewed relevance (thanks to a brand new release).

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer arrived in theaters in 1998, just one year after the original I Know What You Did Last Summer proved to be a slasher success. As is often the case, the sequel made less money than the original, and earned far more negative reviews, despite its higher budget. Due to its poor writing, often goofy performances, and some third act reveals that still have fans howling with laughter, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer has been written off as a rough sequel to a beloved ’90s slasher. It’s even got an early Jack Black appearing as a wannabe island toker (it’s a truly hilarious scene in retrospect). But that tide could soon start to turn. Or, at the very least, people could start getting excited about it again.

The sequel was added to Netflix this month, which could create a boost in buzz on its own, given the timing around Halloween. However, its the release of another movie that has fans really talking once again about I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, and that’s the new I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot/legacy sequel, which landed on Netflix a few days ago.

While the new I Know What You Did Last Summer is directly connected to the original movie, a single scene at the end has slasher fans buzzing about I Still Know for the first time in what feels like an eternity. Brief warning for those who haven’t seen the remake: There are some spoilers ahead!

The Return of I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

After Julie James (Jennifer Love Hewitt) once again survives a killing spree in Southport, North Carolina, she returns in the I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025) post-credits scene for a reunion with an old friend. The scene features the one and only Brandy Norwood (reprising her role from the 1998 sequel) watching the news of the events that just transpired in the film, before Julie knocks on her door. She presents another menacing note that teases another killer on the loose, this one coming for her. She asks Karla (Norwood) for help solving the mystery, to which her former roommate replies “Who are we f***ing up this time?”

If you’d only seen the original I Know What You Did Last Summer before watching the remake, you may not have known about Karla. She was Julie’s roommate in the sequel and the two of them were victims of a murderer in the Bahamas, who stalked them and their loved ones while they were on vacation.

The new I Know What You Did Last Summer wasn’t a huge success at the box office, making just under $65 million at the box office, but it wasn’t a total failure either. The plan is clearly to continue the story using elements from I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, and a strong streaming bump on Netflix could potentially help make that happen.

If the new era of the franchise does get a sequel, expect Karla and Julie to be heavily involved. And don’t rule out a return to the Bahamas.