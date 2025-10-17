3 Months Later, One Of The Most Exciting Horror Movies Of 2025 Is Already On Netflix

Netflix isn’t playing any tricks this Halloween season – the streamer just added one of 2025’s latest horror movies. The past year in horror on the big screen has seen some great additions to the genre, including Osgood Perkins’ adaptation of Stephen King’s The Monkey, Danny Boyle’s 28 Days Later, and Zach Cregger’s Weapons. Three months after its theatrical release, one of this year’s biggest horror releases just slashed its way onto Netflix just in time for Halloween.

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025) started streaming on Netflix on October 16th. The film only released in theaters on July 18th, its fast track to a major streaming service all thanks to a first-look deal between Netflix and Sony Pictures. The movie, the fourth installment in the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise, serves as a requel set nearly 30 years after Jim Gillespie’s 1997 original film and it’s 1998 follow up and centers around a group of friends who are stalked by a mysterious hook-wielding killer a year after they covered up a fatal car crash.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Is the Legacy Sequel We Didn’t Need

Robinson’s I Know What You Did Last Summer is a solid horror movie that relies on nostalgic charm and successfully brings back the campy nature of the original. The movie is a fun slasher that delivers on edge-of-your-seat chase sequences, more brutal kills, a higher body count, and a stronger “whodunit” mystery than the first. The movie is also a great homage to the 1997 classic that follows a parallel plot and fully embraces the campy spirit of the original, easily drawing long-time fans back in.

The movie does falter, though, and is far from the best horror sequel to ever hit the big screen. The movie only holds a 36% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, which is 11 points lower than the original. The film relies on a predictable and ultimately uninspired plot that relies too much on nostalgia and lacks fresh ideas. The script also suffers from generic dialogue and confusing character decisions, and the return of Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt as Ray Bronson and Julie James seems like nothing more than tacked-on nostalgia. At its core, the movie is just a reheated version of the original that, although fun, adds little to the franchise.

Where to Stream the Complete I Know What You Did Last Summer Franchise?

Before streaming the most recent I Know What You Did Last Summer film, horror fans may want to rewatch the rest of the franchise. The 1997 original can currently be streamed on Paramount+, while its sequel, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, is available on both Netflix and Tubi. The third installment, I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, is more difficult to watch and is currently only available on The Roku Channel and VOD.

