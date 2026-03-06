Horror Reboot of Classic Disney Franchise Confirms Unofficial Scream Crossover Is Happening

Some of Disney’s classic properties have entered the public domain over the past few years, and what started out as one or two projects has become a mini genre of twisted takes on classic characters. That genre is only gaining more steam, and now a horror reboot of a classic Disney franchise has confirmed that it will make an unofficial Scream crossover a reality.

Scream 7 is the latest iteration of the franchise to hit it big in theaters, and now Ghostface voice actor Roger Jackson is going to play the role of the classic Winnie the Pooh character Rabbit in a new film. That new film is a part of the Blood and Honey universe, with Jackson playing a twisted version of Rabbit in the upcoming Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 3 (via Bloody Disgusting), and you can get a first look at the creepy new character design below.

Rabbit is coming to life 👀 #Pooh3BloodandHoney pic.twitter.com/puJ8n89HOC — Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey (@poohbandh) March 6, 2026

Blood and Honey 3 Sets Up An Even Bigger Crossover

Once Winnie the Pooh and Steamboat Willie entered the public domain, it wasn’t long before multiple projects started popping up, but out of all of those projects, Blood & Honey has been the one to truly launch into a franchise. The films introduce twisted and deadly versions of Pooh and Piglet, and now Blood and Honey 3 will introduce even more characters from the Winnie the Pooh world, including Rabbit, the heffalumps, and the woozles.

Blood and Honey 3 will be adding new characters into the mix for good reason, as the next film in this universe is going to be an epic crossover film titled Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble. That film is going to bring together all of the various characters in this twisted world, and it is supposed to start filming this summer, so fans won’t have to wait too long after Blood & Honey 3 releases to watch it.

The first two Blood and Honey films and Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare are all part of the same universe, and Scott Chambers will be returning for Blood and Honey 3, but this time he will be taking over as director from Rhys Frake-Waterfield, who will also be returning to produce.

Richard Stanley wrote the script for Blood and Honey 3, and Winnie-the-Pooh will be brought to life by George Drogo. Eddy MacKenzie will be playing Piglet, while Lewis Santer will be playing Tigger. Marcus Massey will play Owl, and Karol Stanisz will play Rabbit. The cast also includes Lauren Staerck, Zena Donnelly, Shayli Reagan, Kira Reed Lorsch, Paul Black, FiFi Aniyah, Belle Taylor, Jon Callaway, Leo Harris, and Pyn Phoenix.

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 3 currently has no release date, but we’ll keep you posted.

