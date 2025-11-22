New Horror Trailer Puts Twisted Mickey vs Winnie the Pooh in a New Movie Sure to Make Disney Mad

Multiple iconic properties and characters are making their way to the public domain, including more and more Disney characters with each passing year. That list already includes Steamboat Willie’s version of Mickey Mouse and Winnie the Pooh, and now the two characters will clash in a twisted and disturbing new horror film, and you can watch the creepy new trailer below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new film is titled The Dark Domain: Mickey-vs-Winnie, which features disturbing versions of Steamboat Willie and Winnie the Pooh terrifying a group of childhood friends who venture into Hell Forest. As you can see in the trailer, this isn’t your cuddly version of Winnie the Pooh any longer, replaced by a frightening humanoid creature known as Dark Winnie, who is described as a feral predator that thrives on destruction.

Play video

Then there’s Steamboat Willie, who is known in the film as Dark Mickey, and we see glimpses of him throughout the trailer. He’s terrifying in where and when he shows up, and he is described as a sinister manipulator and bloodthirsty force of chaos. The two entities are truly the Hell Forest given shape, and the forest has called to a group of childhood friends who once attended a reform school that was at the heart of the forest.

As you might imagine, things don’t go well for them once they return, and if they hope to survive, they will need to not only navigate the ongoing battle between Dark Mickey and Dark Winnie but also confront their own fears and attempt to survive the encounter. You can check out the official description for The Dark Domain: Mickey-vs-Winnie below.

“A century ago, two convicts disappeared into Hell Forest, a place feared for its dark legends and whispers of a malevolent curse. Their mysterious vanishing marked the beginning of tales about a sinister force lurking within the forest, feeding on those who dared to enter.

In the present day, a group of childhood friends, each haunted by their own unresolved traumas and fears, feels an inexplicable pull to return to the reform school they once attended. Nestled in the center of the forest’s dark heart, the abandoned hell-camp stands as a decaying monument to their lost innocence. Its walls echoing with secrets and forgotten horrors. Each of them is drawn by a force they cannot understand, as if the forest itself is calling them to confront the darkness of their anxieties, regrets, and unhealed wounds.

The forest takes shape in the grotesque forms of twisted versions of two beloved childhood figures: Dark Mickey and Dark Winnie. These monstrous entities, born from the darkest corners of the group’s psyche, embody their worst fears and regrets—Dark Mickey, a sinister manipulator and bloodthirsty force of chaos, and Dark Winnie, a feral predator who thrives on destruction.

As the two clash in a violent, unrelenting battle, their fight becomes more than just a physical confrontation. These twisted incarnations, born from the group’s own inner demons, force them to face not only the nightmarish creatures but also the darkness within themselves.”

The Dark Domain: Mickey-vs-Winnie is slated for release in 2026.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!