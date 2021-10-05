Hotel Transylvania 4 Fails To Release, Leaving Fans Baffled And Angry

Back in August came the news that the fourth entry in the popular Hotel Transylvania animated film franchise would be skipping theaters and instead arrive exclusively on Amazon Prime Video as a streaming title. Prior to the sale from Sony Pictures to Amazon, the movie, subtitled “Transformania,” was scheduled to arrive in theaters on October 1st, but here we are now four days later and it’s now clear that Amazon decided not to keep that release date. When prompted on Twitter about why the film hadn’t arrived for streaming last Friday from a disgruntled fan, a vague tweet from Amazon Help confirmed as much.

“We’re sorry for the disappointment, but ,” they wrote online. “As soon as it’s been released we will be airing it for you! Stay tuned.” Some have taken the wording on this to mean that Sony somehow forgot to release the movie, but that is not the case. As reported by SlashFilm, Amazon did in fact remove Hotel Transylvania: Transformania from its October 1st release date when they began the acquisition process, simply not publicizing that fact at press time. We can only assume that the film will arrive before the end of October but check back here for official details on its release as we learn them.

Suffice to say, the tweet from Amazon about the film not yet being released has drawn some very minimal serious scorn and mostly playful/hilarious reactions about it all (most of which quote a similar gag of upset their children are). We’ve collected some of them below, you decide which ones are being serious or not.

