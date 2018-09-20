How ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Should Have Ended

Did you ever want to see a truly silly number of instances of dinosaurs killing people, people killing dinosaurs, and dinosaurs killing other dinosaurs?

Well, you can either watch the new Jurassic World movies, or — if you’re like me — skip them and watch the latest installment of How it Should Have Ended, which hilariously lampoons Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom instead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check it out above.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opened in North America this weekend and is expected to earn $144 million. The film has already made $466 million internationally. The film was made on a $170 million budget and has made that back in China alone.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom takes place three years after the events of the first Jurassic World movie, which saw the popular dinosaur theme park left in ruins. Owen Grady and Claire Dearing make a return trip to the island of Isla Nublar to try to rescue the dinosaurs that are still stranded there before a volcano erupts. Their rescue mission puts them face to face with new breeds of dinosaur and also brings a world-threatening conspiracy to life.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is directed by JA Bayona from a script by Derek Connolly and Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow. The film stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, B. D. Wong, Jeff Goldblum, Rafe Spall, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, James Cromwell, Toby Jones, Ted Levine, Isabella Sermon, and Geraldine Chaplin.

Pratt actually had the plot of the film spoiled for him by Avengers: Infinity War co-star Tom Holland.

“The first I heard about the plot was from Tom Holland, weirdly. I think I was shooting the sequel for Guardians of the Galaxy, maybe, and Tom was doing Spider-Man on the same lot,” Pratt shared with Entertainment Weekly. “Tom, of course, knows [Fallen Kingdom director] J.A. Bayona because of the film The Impossible. Tom was the young guy in that movie…and he’s so grown up now.”

Are you excited to see Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in movie theaters? Did it live up to expectations? Are you glad to see Jeff Goldblum return to his role from the original Jurassic Park movie? Let us know what you think about it in the comments section!

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is now available on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital.