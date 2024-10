‘How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World’ Set for Franchise Best Opening Weekend

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World looks to be the franchise’s biggest opener.

The film is headed towards an estimated $60 million opening weekend, bringing its overall box office total to $62.5 million. If estimates hold, that means How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World will soar past Glass as the biggest opener of 2019, though the film is unlikely to hold that distinction for long with Captain Marvel opening in two weeks.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is the final installment of the franchise, based on the books by Cressida Cowell. In the film, Toothless leaves Berk to search for a mythical hidden world of dragons.

Alita: Battle Angel moves into second place with $11.4 million for the weekend. Robert Rodriguez directs Alita: Battle Angel, which is based on a cyberpunk manga series by Yukito Kishiro. The film stars Rosa Salazar as the titular cyborg, with Christoph Waltz. Though it opened atop the box office last weekend, it looks like a bomb for 20th Century Fox, which invested $170 million in the film’s production.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part takes third place this weekend with $9.5 million. That brings its total to $83 million.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part is the fourth feature film in the LEGO franchise and the first direct sequel to 2014’s hit The LEGO Movie. Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who directed the first film, return to writers and producers on the sequel. Mike Mitchell directs. Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Charlie Day, Alison Brie, Nick Offerman, and Will Ferrell all reprise their roles from the first movie. They’re joined by new additions to the voice cast Tiffany Haddish, Stephanie Beatriz, and Maya Rudolph.

1. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Opening Weekend

Friday: $17.5 million

Weekend: $60 million

Total: $62.5 million

From DreamWorks Animation comes a surprising tale about growing up, finding the courage to face the unknown…and how nothing can ever train you to let go. What began as an unlikely friendship between an adolescent Viking and a fearsome Night Fury dragon has become an epic adventure spanning their lives. Welcome to the most astonishing chapter of one of the most beloved animated franchises in film history: How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. Now chief and ruler of Berk alongside Astrid, Hiccup has created a gloriously chaotic dragon utopia. When the sudden appearance of female Light Fury coincides with the darkest threat their village has ever faced, Hiccup and Toothless must leave the only home they’ve known and journey to a hidden world thought only to exist in myth. As their true destinies are revealed, dragon and rider will fight together—to the very ends of the Earth—to protect everything they’ve grown to treasure. For How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, series director Dean DeBlois returns alongside the all-star cast. The film is produced by Brad Lewis (Ratatouille, ANTZ) and Bonnie Arnold (Toy Story, How to Train Your Dragon, How to Train Your Dragon 2).

The film’s voice cast includes Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, Cate Blanchett, Craig Ferguson, and F. Murray Abraham.

2. Alita: Battle Angel

Week Two

Friday: $3.1 million

Weekend: $11.4 million

Total: $60 million

Set several centuries in the future, the abandoned Alita is found in the scrapyard of Iron City by Ido, a compassionate cyber-doctor who takes the unconscious cyborg Alita to his clinic. When Alita awakens, she has no memory of who she is, nor does she have any recognition of the world she finds herself in. As Alita learns to navigate her new life and the treacherous streets of Iron City, Ido tries to shield her from her mysterious past.

Based on Yukito Kishiro’s manga series Battle Angel Alita, the film is directed by Robert Rodriguez, written by James Cameron and Laeta Kalogridis, and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau. The cast includes Rosa Salazar as Alita, with Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, Jackie Earle Haley and Keean Johnson.

3. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Week Three

Friday: $2.1 million

Weekend: $9.5 million

Total: $83 million

The citizens of Bricksburg face a dangerous new threat when LEGO DUPLO invaders from outer space start to wreck everything in their path. The battle to defeat the enemy and restore harmony to the LEGO universe takes Emmet, Lucy, Batman and the rest of their friends to faraway, unexplored worlds that test their courage and creativity.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part is directed by Mike Mitchell. The film’s voice cast includes Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Charlie Day, Alison Brie, Nick Offerman, and Will Ferrell, Tiffany Haddish, Stephanie Beatriz, and Maya Rudolph.

4. Fighting with My Family

Week Two

Friday: $2.6 million

Weekend: $7.7 million

Total: $7.9 million

Born into a tight-knit wrestling family, Paige and her brother Zak are ecstatic when they get the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to try out for the WWE. But when only Paige earns a spot in the competitive training program, she must leave her loved ones behind and face this new cutthroat world alone. Paige’s journey pushes her to dig deep and ultimately prove to the world that what makes her different is the very thing that can make her a star.

Fighting with My Family is written and directed by Stephen Merchant and stars Florence Pugh, Jack Lowden, Nick Frost, Lena Headey, and Vince Vaughn.

5. Isn’t It Romantic

Week Two

Friday: $2.2 million

Weekend: $7.6 million

Total: $33.8 million

Natalie is a New York architect who works hard to get noticed at her job, but is more likely to deliver coffee and bagels than design the city’s next skyscraper. Things go from bad to weird when she gets knocked unconscious during a subway mugging and magically wakes up to find herself in an alternate universe. Always cynical about love, Natalie’s worst nightmare soon comes true when she suddenly discovers that she’s playing the leading lady in a real-life romantic comedy.

Isn’t It Romantic is directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson and written by Erin Cardillo, Dana Fox, and Katie Silberman. The film stars Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, Adam DeVine, and Priyanka Chopra.

6. What Men Want

Week Three

Friday: $1.3 million

Weekend: $4.9 million

Total: $44.8 million

Passed up for a well-deserved promotion, sports agent Ali Davis wonders what else she needs to do to succeed in a man’s world. Hoping to find answers from a psychic, Ali drinks a weird concoction that suddenly allows her to hear what men are thinking. Using her newfound ability, Ali starts to turn the tables on her obnoxious male colleagues while racing to sign the next basketball superstar.

What Men Want is directed by Dam Shankman and stars Taraji P. Henson, Aldis Hodge, and Tracy Morgan.

7. Happy Death Day 2U

Week Two

Friday: $1.4 million

Weekend: $4.6 million

Total: $21.3 million

Collegian Tree Gelbman wakes up in horror to learn that she’s stuck in a parallel universe. Her boyfriend Carter is now with someone else, and her friends and fellow students seem to be completely different versions of themselves. When Tree discovers that Carter’s roommate has been altering time, she finds herself once again the target of a masked killer. When the psychopath starts to go after her inner circle, Tree soon realizes that she must die over and over again to save everyone.

Happy Death Day 2U is directed by Christopher Landon and stars Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard, Phi Vu, Rachel Matthews, Suraj Sharma, and Ruby Modine.

8. The Upside

Week Seven

Friday: $915,000

Weekend: $3.3 million

Total: $100 million

Phillip is a wealthy quadriplegic who needs a caretaker to help him with his day-to-day routine in his New York penthouse. He decides to hire Dell, a struggling parolee who’s trying to reconnect with his ex and his young son. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as Dell and Phillip rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest.

The Upside is directed by Neil Burger and written by Jon Hartmere. The film is an American remake of the 2011 French film The Intouchables, which was inspired by the life of Philippe Pozzo di Borgo. The film stars Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston, Nicole Kidman, Julianna Margulies, and Aja Naomi King.

9. Cold Pursuit

Week Three

Friday: $874,000

Weekend: $3.3 million

Total: $27.1 million

Nels Coxman’s quiet life as a snowplow driver comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge against a psychotic drug lord named Viking and his sleazy henchmen. Transformed from upstanding citizen to coldblooded vigilante, Coxman unwittingly sets off a chain of events that includes a kidnapping, a series of deadly misunderstandings and a turf war between Viking and a rival boss.

Cold Pursuit is the Hollywood remake of the 2014 Norwegian movie Order of Disappearance. The film is directed by Hans Petter Moland from a screenplay by Frank Baldwin and stars Liam Neeson, Laura Dern, Emmy Rossum, William Forsythe, and Tom Bateman.

10. Run the Race

Opening Weekend

Friday: $750,000

Weekend: $2.5 million

Abandoned by their father and grieving their mother’s death, brothers Zach and David pin their hopes for a brighter future on each other.

Run the Race is directed by Chris Dowling and stars Mykelti Williamson, Frances Fisher, Kristoffer Polaha, Tanner Stine and Evan Hofer.