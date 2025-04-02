How to Train Your Dragon: First Reactions to Live-Action Remake Land Online

Just in from the isle of Berk: the first reactions to the live-action How to Train Your Dragon movie have arrived. An exclusive screening of the remake took flight at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Wednesday, where those in attendance were among the first to see the beloved DreamWorks animated movie come to life. So, should you tame expectations, or is How to Train Your Dragon another worthy entry in the Book of Dragons?

According to the attendees taking to social media to share their early reactions ahead of the movie’s June 13 premiere in theaters, How to Train Your Dragon is as much a soaring triumph as the animated version.

“#HowToTrainYourDragon is a BREATHTAKING ADVENTURE that soars to new heights,” wrote The Movie Podcast‘s Anthony Gagliardi. “Dean DeBlois captures the heart and soul of the original while elevating it with fantastic performances, thrilling sequences, and epic thrills. A must-watch in @IMAX.”

JoBlo called How to Train Your Dragon “a blast. Beautifully mounted, and well cast. Gerard Butler and Nico Parker are standouts.” Another attendee, Chris Tait, shared of the visual effects: “I’m almost positive they cast real dragons.”

Yet another attendee described How to Train Your Dragon as “one of the best live-action adaptations thus far. Genuinely had a smile on my face throughout the entire movie. This is going to be one of those movies people are going to be talking about for a very long time.” Jeremy Kazieva of Geek Vibes Nation also called HTTYD “THE BEST LIVE-ACTION FILM I’VE SEEN. This was literally just like the animated movie, so if you enjoyed that, you’ll REALLY love this too! The MUSIC, acting and CGI was PERFECT! I got chills and tears leaving the room.”

“The live-action #HowToTrainYourDragon captures the magic of the original in almost every way,” shared Gizmodo‘s Germain Lussier. “All the big moments are there, all the heart and excitement too. Wonderful performances all around. My only gripe is the new stuff, while good and subtle, never elevates things enough.”

The new live-action reimagining is again written and directed by Dean BeBlois, the Oscar nominated and Golden Globe winning writer-director of DreamWorks’ animated How to Train Your Dragon trilogy based on Cressida Cowell’s bestselling book series.

On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup (Mason Thames, The Black Phone) stands apart. The inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler, reprising his voice role from the animated franchise), Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon. Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society.

With the fierce and ambitious Astrid (Nico Parker, The Last of Us) and the village’s quirky blacksmith Gobber (Nick Frost, Shaun of the Dead) by his side, Hiccup confronts a world torn by fear and misunderstanding. As an ancient threat emerges, endangering both Vikings and dragons, Hiccup’s friendship with Toothless becomes the key to forging a new future. Together, they must navigate the delicate path toward peace, soaring beyond the boundaries of their worlds and redefining what it means to be a hero and a leader.

The film is produced by DeBlois, Marc Platt (Wicked, Disney’s Snow White), and Adam Siegel (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World), and also stars Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Gabriel Howell (Bodies), Bronwyn James (Wicked), Harry Trevaldwyn (Smothered), Ruth Codd (The Midnight Club), Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Murray McArthur (Game of Thrones). How to Train Your Dragon soars into theaters June 13.