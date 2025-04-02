Now’s Your Chance to Stream the Whole How to Train Your Dragon Trilogy Before the Live-Action Remake Arrives

For the first time in quite a while, the entire How to Train Your Dragon trilogy is finally available to watch all in the same place. The three films from DreamWorks make up one of the most beloved animated trilogies of all time, but they have bounced around from streaming to streaming service in recent years, hardly ever in the same place at the same time. That changed on Tuesday, after the first two films in the series departed Netflix.

Tuesday morning saw How to Train Your Dragon, How to Train Your Dragon 2, and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World all return to Peacock, where they are streaming together as a trilogy once again. And the timing couldn’t be better for the reunion, considering there’s a new version of How to Train Your Dragon on the horizon.

Next month, the live-action How to Train Your Dragon movie hits theaters, with animated trilogy director Dean DeBlois still at the helm. With all three of the original films now on Peacock together, it’ll be a lot easier for fans to watch through them again before the live-action adaptation makes it to the big screen.

Just Added to Peacock

The How to Train Your Dragon movies are probably the biggest titles that hit Peacock at the start of April, but loads of others also joined the streamer’s lineup. Some big hitters include American Graffiti, Bad Boys, Happy Gilmore, and The Exorcist. You can check out the full list of Peacock’s April 1st additions below.

