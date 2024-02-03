How to Train Your Dragon Star Teases "Wonderful" Live-Action Remake

The How to Train Your Dragon films have become a beloved part of the animated lexicon, inspiring generations of viewers with their tales of wonder and friendship. A live-action remake of the How to Train Your Dragon saga has been in the works, with production underway and a 2025 release date set. While there is a lot that still remains unknown about how the How to Train Your Dragon remake will turn out, new comments from one of the film's stars provide an interesting tease. In a recent interview with Collider, Astrid actress Nico Parker revealed that although she's nervous about the expectations surrounding the project, she thinks the end result will "be wonderful."

"I'm nervous about all of it because I care about it so much and everyone cares about it so much, and I just so would love to make everyone proud," Parker admitted. "I'm constantly nervous about it. But to me, there was no reason to not do it. It's being made with such brilliant people and everyone's so talented and everyone cares about it so deeply. After I spoke to Dean [DeBlois], the director who also made the animated movies, I was just like, how could anyone not want to be involved in it? It's amazing. It's stressful, but I'm very, very excited for it to be finished and out into the world and everyone can experience it."

"I think it's very much its own thing, but I'd like to think so much of that magic is also prevalent in this one," Parker continued. "But I think it's its own film and it's its own interpretation and everyone has their own version of a character. It's important not to get too wrapped up, especially because the animated ones are so brilliant. It's like, let's not try and just do a play by play of that. And if anyone wants that, they can watch the animated ones. I think it'll be wonderful, and if it isn't, I'm having a wonderful time making it anyway. I'll think it's wonderful, no matter what."

Who Stars in the Live-Action How to Train Your Dragon?

Last year, it was announced that Parker and Mason Thames have been cast as the lead roles of Hiccup and Astrid in How to Train Your Dragon. Thames is best known for starring in The Black Phone, as well as stints on Walker and For All Mankind. Parker portrayed Sarah Miller in the premiere episode of HBO's The Last of Us, and also had roles in Dumbo and The Third Day. They will be joined by Gerard Butler, who is reprising his role of Stoick the Vast from the animated How to Train Your Dragon movies, as well as Nick Frost as Stoick the Vast. Julian Dennison as Fishlegs, Gabriel Howell as Snotlout, and Bronwyn James and Harry Trevaldwyn as the sister-brother duo Ruffnut and Tuffnut.

The live-action How to Train Your Dragon will be written, directed, and produced by Dean DeBlois, who will be making his live-action debut after spearheading much of the animated franchise. Marc Platt, whose work includes Legally Blonde and the studio's upcoming Wicked movie, will be producing.

How to Train Your Dragon is set to be released exclusively in theaters on June 13, 2025.