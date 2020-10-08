Hubie Halloween Debuts at #1 on Netflix Top 10

It should come as no surprise to hear that Adam Sandler's newest movie, Hubie Halloween, is proving itself to be a dominant force on Netflix after just one day on the site. Sandler has become a fixture on the streaming service, and virtually all of his movies do well when they arrive on the lineup, even if they were released years ago. In the case of Hubie Halloween, fans have been anxious to see Sandler's latest work, and that anticipation is reflected in the new Netflix Top 10 list.

On Thursday morning, just one day after Hubie Halloween was released, it rose to take the #1 spot on all of Netflix, stealing the crown from American Murder: The Family Next Door. Sandler's Netflix might is on full display with this one, and it certainly helps that the movie is about the current Halloween season. With everyone excited for the holiday, this was always bound to be a home run.

What's even more interesting is that Hubie Halloween isn't the only Adam Sandler title in the Top 10 on Netflix. The actor's 1999 comedy Big Daddy was recently added to the service, and currently finds itself at #10 on the list.

You can take a look at the full Netflix Top 10 below!