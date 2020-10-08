Hubie Halloween Debuts at #1 on Netflix Top 10
It should come as no surprise to hear that Adam Sandler's newest movie, Hubie Halloween, is proving itself to be a dominant force on Netflix after just one day on the site. Sandler has become a fixture on the streaming service, and virtually all of his movies do well when they arrive on the lineup, even if they were released years ago. In the case of Hubie Halloween, fans have been anxious to see Sandler's latest work, and that anticipation is reflected in the new Netflix Top 10 list.
On Thursday morning, just one day after Hubie Halloween was released, it rose to take the #1 spot on all of Netflix, stealing the crown from American Murder: The Family Next Door. Sandler's Netflix might is on full display with this one, and it certainly helps that the movie is about the current Halloween season. With everyone excited for the holiday, this was always bound to be a home run.
What's even more interesting is that Hubie Halloween isn't the only Adam Sandler title in the Top 10 on Netflix. The actor's 1999 comedy Big Daddy was recently added to the service, and currently finds itself at #10 on the list.
You can take a look at the full Netflix Top 10 below!
1. Hubie Halloween
"Neighbors mock him, and cops ignore him. But Hubie's got a hunch that Halloween in Salem is gonna be extra scary this year."
2. American Murder: The Family Next Door
"Using raw, firsthand footage, this documentary examines the disappearance of Shanann Watts and her children, and the terrible events that followed."
3. Emily in Paris
"After landing her dream job in Paris, Chicago marketing exec Emily Cooper embraces her adventurous new life while juggling work, friends and romance."
4. Schitt's Creek
"Suddenly broke, the formerly filthy-rich Rose family is reduced to living in a ramshackle motel in a town they once bought as a joke: Schitt's Creek."
5. American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules
"Four tight-knit high school seniors vow to turn their love lives around by homecoming when the arrival of a new student muddles their plans."
6. Evil
"A forensic psychologist partners with a Catholic priest-in-training to investigate miracles and demonic possession in this supernatural drama."
7. Ratched
"In 1947, Mildred Ratched begins working as a nurse at a leading psychiatric hospital. But beneath her stylish exterior lurks a growing darkness."
8. Cocomelon
"Learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and more with J.J. in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes for the whole family.
9. Colombiana
"After seeing Bogota gangsters murder her parents, Cataleya Restrepo turns herself into a ruthless assassin, dedicated to tracking down their killers."
10. Big Daddy
"Dumped by his girlfriend because he refuses to accept responsibility, overgrown adolescent Sonny Koufax adopts a 5-year-old to prove he's a grownup."