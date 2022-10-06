Hugh Jackman Issues Deadpool Caption Challenge

Hugh Jackman is offering up his own Deadpool challenge to his social media followers. It hasn't been too long since Ryan Reynolds made the official announcement that Hugh Jackman will play Wolverine again in Deadpool 3. The announcement was part of a hilarious video with the two friends, which also delivered the release date for the third Deadpool movie. The two actors squared off in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, long before Reynolds got to deliver his classic take on Deadpool in his solo film. With anticipation growing for Deadpool 3's 2024 release, Jackman challenges fans with a throwback picture.

"Caption this. #Throwback @VancityReynolds" Jackman wrote on Twitter. He also shared a photo of himself standing next to Ryan Reynolds in his Deadpool costume. Jackman appears to be brushing his teeth while wearing a white bathrobe. While some fans actually answer the challenge by posting humorous captions, the majority of responses celebrate the Ryan Reynolds/Hugh Jackman pairing.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman recently addressed concerns about how Deadpool 3 affects Logan. Their video began with the two stars sitting on the same couch that the Deadpool 3 announcement video was taped in front of. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman assure fans that they have just as many questions as they do. However, they are going to try and answer some of those pressing questions as they pertain to Logan, the 2017 film directed by James Mangold.

"Like, for example, how is Wolverine alive after Logan?" Jackman asked. Reynolds then explained how Logan takes place in 2029, which is a totally separate thing from Deadpool 3, and Wolverine died in that film. They won't be touching that in their team-up movie.

As Reynolds tried to explain what will actually happen in Deadpool 3, "Wake Me Up Before You Go Go" by Wham! began playing in the background, masking their voices. However, they are quite animated in the video, fake punching and stabbing each other as they kid around on the couch.

Deadpool 3 has a release date of September 6, 2024.