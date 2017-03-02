Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds Confirms Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Release Date

After much chatter in the press and on red carpets, Ryan Reynolds has finally confirmed news about the highly anticipated third Deadpool movie. In a video shared to his social channels the actor/writer/producer for the franchise confirmed the movie's release date, which will be September 6, 2024, but also revealed who will star alongside him in the new movie, none other than Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Having previously hung up his claws after 2017's Logan it's quite a surprise that the actor could be talked back into returning, but something made him consider it, perhaps the prospect of joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a big way.

"We're extremely sad to have missed D23, but we've been working very hard on the next Deadpool film for, uh, a good long while now," Reynolds says in the video. "I've had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character; find new depth and motivation, new meaning. Every Deadpool needs to stand out and stand apart. It's been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside... And I...I have nothing. Yeah...Just...completely... empty up here. And terrifying. But we did have one idea."

At that moment Reynolds, seated on a couch in his home, calls out behind him, asking: "Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?" That's when the Academy Award-nominee walks into frame behind him, takes a bite out of an apple, and while ascending some stairs replies: "Yeah, sure, Ryan." The punchline follows in the video which you can find below.

Deadpool 3 will be directed by Free Guy and The Adam Project's Shawn Levy, with a script written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script.

"Deadpool, for me, is kind of like an anxiety-inducing tightrope walk," Reynolds told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. "I always think when I've got Deadpool just right, I'm speaking from experience from Deadpool 1 & 2, that I need to make it 30 to 40% percent better than it already it is. Even if I'm at the moment where I'm like, 'This is perfect, this moment!' Then, I stop and I go, 'Okay, this has to be 30% better than it already is.' It's a stressful thing to get right, or at least right as far as I'm concerned. So, no, I never really thought about it but I did love the idea of playing with Deadpool and Korg in some of the marketing materials given the fact that Taika [Waititi] and I are in the movie. So, I kinda got to scratch the itch, inevitably anyway."

