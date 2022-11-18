Hugh Jackman Gets Classic Wolverine Look In Deadpool 3 Fan Art

Marvel Studios has been taking their time with introducing their mutant lineup of characters since getting the rights back through the Disney and Fox merger. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness gives us our first mutant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the return of Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, and the live-action version of Ms. Marvel was also revealed to be a mutant. It was recently announced that Hugh Jackman was set to make his triumphant return as Wolverine for the third Deadpool movie and fans were wondering what that could mean for the sequel. One fan seems to think that Jackman will finally suit up in the characters classic look and has even designed what it could look like in Deadpool 3.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Mizuriau revealed a new piece of fan art that shows Jackman finally putting on Wolverines classic costume for Deadpool 3. The costume looks to be the yellow and blue suit from the comics and various animated series and it comes equipped with white eyes. While it hasn't been 100% confirmed that the actor will wear a costume in the Deadpool sequel, it's definitely cool to look at. You can check out the fan art below!

The studio unveiled their plans for the next three years, with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. One thing that wasn't announced on the slate was a third Black Panther movie. Even though it's all but guaranteed that fans will receive a third Black Panther movie, Marvel producer Nate Moore revealed during a recent interview that the studio and Ryan Coogler both want to see the fan response to the highly-anticipated sequel before agreeing to do a third film in the franchise.

"That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question," Moore said. "We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the sequel, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. It has yet to be seen where the Midnight Angels tie into the story.

Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominque Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is exclusively in theaters now!

