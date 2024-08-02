Deadpool & Wolverine Star Hugh Jackman Shares Surprising Reunion With Loki’s Ke Huy Quan

Deadpool & Wolverine star Hugh Jackman is sharing a surprising reunion with Loki’s Ke Huy Quan, one that dips back into the history of the Fox-Marvel Universe!

Jackman made an Instagram post showing himself and Quan standing together on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige was having his induction ceremony take place. As Jackman shares with fans in a voiceover narration, he and Quan go all the way back to the first X-Men (2000) movie, where Quan served as a member of the film’s stunt team! Jackman goes so far as to credit the Goonies and Everything Everywhere All at Once star as being one of the formative mentors of his action movie training:

“One of the many cool things about the movie being released is so many moments are happening that are making me appreciate the 25 years that I’ve been playing Wolverine,” Jackman explained. “And so the other [at] the Walk of Fame induction ceremony for Kevin Feige, I saw Ke Huy Quan. And of course, he won an Oscar recently and his story is incredible, and his career is incredible, and we saw each other and we embraced because we worked together on X-Men 1. He was in the stunt team at the time, working on that movie, and, first of all, he’s incredible and that team was incredible, and… that’s really where I learned a lot about how to do action movies and how to do stunts. And it was just really cool to see him again and to reconnect.”

At this point it feels like Ke Huy Quan’s Loki role as Time Variance Authority agent Ouroboros (O.B.) may not have been a role at all – because the man shows up everywhere! Hearing that Quan helped launched Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine career is pretty wild, and only adds to the epic behind-the-scenes saga of making X-Men (2000). Even more ironic that Jackman and Quan reunited at a ceremony for Kevin Feige – the man who worked as an associate producer on X-Men, and was the first to pick up Jackman at the airport when he flew in for the shoot.

Maybe we need a dramatic docuseries or biopic film about the making of X-Men (2000)? Then again, given some of the darker stories surrounding that film, maybe not…

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters. X-Men (2000) is streaming on Disney+.