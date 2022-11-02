Hugh Jackman on Ryan Reynolds: "Takes Up So Much Air in the Room"

Hugh Jackman says his friend Ryan Reynolds "takes up all the air in the room" during a new interview. Variety managed to speak to the star about his entire career. Of course, his high profile friendship with the Marvel actor came up. Now, the two are destined to team in Deadpool 3. "Ryan Reynolds takes up so much air in the room," Jackman deadpanned. "It's crazy, it just an insatiable need. Or a vat of needs and wants." He's got more of them if you ask. The star said his friend is ubiquitous and it's annoying, but clearly had a laugh with it. Deadpool 3 might start out with the two actors at each other's throats, however, it's hard to imagine that the two heroes won't get along by the end of the film. In that way, art will probably imitate life in that regard. Take a look at the entire exchange down below!

How Does Marvel Move Forward After Phase 4?

The Wolverine actor talked to the AP about his return to the role. He's very excited to get those claws back on. However, it's been a lot of physical prep for his big Deadpool 3 appearance. After all, it's been years since Logan closed the door on the X-Men character. Check out what he had to say about getting everything toned up.

"I can tell you, I'm going to have the time of my life," Jackman told the outlet recently. "I can tell you that I've started back at the gym and I'm eating a lot and I feel bad for the cast of Music Men, the amount of protein shakes I'm having. But it's a lot of fun. It's been five years, and I really never thought I'd come back, and I'm really, really excited about it. Actually, I do know a bit about the script, but I'm not going to tell you."

How Did the Announcement Happen?

Here's how Reynolds described their return to thunderous applause on social media: "We're extremely sad to have missed D23, but we've been working very hard on the next Deadpool film for, uh, a good long while now," Reynolds explained to fans on his couch. "I've had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character; find new depth and motivation, new meaning. Every Deadpool needs to stand out and stand apart. It's been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside... And I...I have nothing. Yeah...Just...completely... empty up here. And terrifying. But we did have one idea."

