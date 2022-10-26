Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Teases Angry, Grumpy Wolverine Taking Shots at Ryan Reynolds

Fans can look forward to an angry, grumpy Wolverine verbally (and probably physically) sparring with Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3, according to Hugh Jackman. The actor hasn't portrayed Wolverine in five years, since his starring role in 2017's Logan. Fans have long wanted to see Hugh Jackman's Wolverine square off against Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool on the big screen, and those prayers were answered when Ryan Reynolds confirmed Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Of course, the next questions involve what the storyline will be for the third Deadpool flick. In the meantime, Jackman can confirm fans will see an angrier Logan compared to a kindler, gentler version of the X-Man.

AP Entertainment caught up with Hugh Jackman to get his thoughts on Deadpool 3, or as the interviewer cleverly put it, Wolverine 10. "I can tell you I'm going to have the time of my life. I can tell you I've started back at the gym and I'm eating a lot, and I feel bad for the cast of The Music Man with the amount of protein shakes I'm having," Jackman told AP Entertainment.

'I'm going to have the time of my life': @RealHughJackman on reviving his character Wolverine in "Deadpool 3" pic.twitter.com/7aFEwc8dh9 — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) October 25, 2022

"It's a lot of fun," Jackman continued. "It's been five years and I really never thought I'd come back. And I'm really, really excited to come back. I do know a little bit about the script but I'm not going to tell you."

The actor later answered a question of if Deadpool 3 will feature an angrier or gentler Logan. "There's no choice. He's definitely angrier, grumpy, and he's gonna take a lot of free shots at Ryan Reynolds, let me tell you" Jackman teased, before ending with, "Physically, that is."

Is Hugh Jackman Returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3?

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman announced Wolverine for Deadpool 3 on September 27th. Having previously hung up his claws after 2017's Logan it's quite a surprise that the actor could be talked back into returning, but something made him consider it, perhaps the prospect of joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a big way.

"We're extremely sad to have missed D23, but we've been working very hard on the next Deadpool film for, uh, a good long while now," Reynolds said in the announcement video. "I've had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character; find new depth and motivation, new meaning. Every Deadpool needs to stand out and stand apart. It's been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside... And I...I have nothing. Yeah...Just...completely... empty up here. And terrifying. But we did have one idea."

At that moment Reynolds, seated on a couch in his home, calls out behind him, asking: "Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?" That's when the Academy Award-nominee walks into frame behind him, takes a bite out of an apple, and while ascending some stairs replies: "Yeah, sure, Ryan."

What Is Deadpool 3's Release Date?

Along with announcing Hugh Jackman for Deadpool 3, the announcement revealed the film now has a release date of September 6, 2024. Deadpool 3 will be directed by Free Guy and The Adam Project's Shawn Levy, with a script written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script.

Photo credit via John Lamparski/Getty Images