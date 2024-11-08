Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Wishes Ryan Reynolds Happy Birthday With Wolverine Tease

It wouldn't be Ryan Reynolds' birthday without a touching message from his best friend Hugh Jackman. Celebrating the birthday of his Deadpool 3 costar, Jackman took to social media Sunday to wish his friend a delightful happy birthday in the best way possible. Singing to Reynolds in front of a post featuring the Green Lantern alumnus, Jackman ends the video with one of his character's most iconic quotes by saying, "I'm the best there is at what I do, but what I do isn't very nice."

Jackman then tries to blow the candle on a cupcake out, only for it not to go out immediately. See the hilarious tribute below.

What is Deadpool 3 about?

Other than the fact both Reynolds and Jackman are involved, little else is known about the threequel. Earlier this year, Rhett Reese confirmed the film would carry the same R rating the first two films did.

"Don't worry about that, they've been very supportive with regard to that," Reese told Den of Geek. "Now when it comes to a particular joke, if we cross a line, maybe we'll hear at some point, 'Maybe not that joke.' But I think they've been incredibly supportive of what we're doing, because obviously we were doing it separate from them for a long time, and I think they've seen the success and they've had their own even greater success. So hopefully it'll be a marriage made in heaven. But we've definitely got their support, and that's a great thing to feel."

What X-Men movies will Marvel Studios release?

Nobody knows! Ms. Marvel filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah previously said they didn't even know Ms. Marvel was being turned into a mutant, suggesting Kevin Feige was the only one with the "mutant master plan."

"[The 'mutation' reveal] was the best-kept secret of the whole show. We didn't even know about it until we suddenly had a script," El Arbi,told TVLine earlier this year. "So, when we had it, we asked, 'What's that about? What's going to happen?' And Kevin Feige would say, 'Just shoot this, put the little music on and that's that. Should you be part of the future of Ms. Marvel, then you'll know a little bit more.'"

Added Fallah, "Kevin Feige has the master plan. He's the only one who knows."

Deadpool 3 is set for release on September 6, 2024.

What other members of Fox's X-Men universe would you like to see join the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things Marvel!